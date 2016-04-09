Preview: Cubs at Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs appeared unstoppable with three straight wins to open the season, but a major injury to one of their young stars has tempered that early optimism. The Cubs, who continue their four-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, will be without left fielder Kyle Schwarber for the rest of the season after the 23-year-old suffered full tears to the ACL and LCL in his left knee during a collision in Thursday’s contest.

Schwarber won’t have surgery until the swelling subsides in a few weeks, and his rehabilitation is expected to last longer than six months since there are multiple ligaments involved. “We’re going to pick him up,” third baseman Kris Bryant told the Chicago Tribune. “We have some guys who hopefully can fill his place. He’s a tough one to fill. He’s good in the clubhouse. He’s a fun guy to be around.” In Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks, the Cubs started Jorge Soler in left field, but Bryant could also see time there with Tommy La Stella receiving more opportunities at third base. Arizona bounced back from a 14-6 loss in the series opener thanks to a walk-off single from Yasmany Tomas and three hits from second baseman Jean Segura, who became the first Diamondbacks player to open a season with five multi-hit games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (2015: 8-7, 3.95 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (0-1, 15.75)

Hendricks is easily overshadowed in the Cubs’ rotation by Jake Arrieta and Jon Lester, but the 26-year-old is primed for a solid season after posting a 2.73 ERA in seven games (six starts) during spring training. The California native tossed 180 innings last season as the Cubs won 19 of his 32 starts. Hendricks received a no-decision against Arizona on Sept. 6, 2015, when he allowed one run on three hits in five innings at Wrigley Field.

After signing a $206 million deal during the offseason, Greinke yielded seven runs over four innings Monday against Colorado in his much-anticipated Arizona debut. The 32-year-old, who allowed three home runs in a game for the first time since Aug. 19, 2009, recorded a major league-best 1.66 ERA with the Dodgers last season. Miguel Montero is 8-for-26 with two homers against Greinke, who is 4-2 with a 3.78 ERA in eight career starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona has won seven of its last nine games against the Cubs at Chase Field.

2. Chicago recalled INF Munenori Kawasaki from Triple-A Iowa to replace Schwarber on the roster.

3. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is a career .375 hitter with seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 26 games against the Cubs.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Cubs 2