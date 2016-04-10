Preview: Cubs at Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks’ ace Saturday and Arizona will try to return the favor in Sunday’s series finale. Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta makes his second start of the season for the Cubs opposite snake-bitten right-hander Shelby Miller, who has won only one of his past 26 starts dating to last May.

Chicago has taken two of the first three games in the series after a 4-2 victory in which the Cubs tagged Zack Greinke for three early runs. “It’s just a really deep lineup,” Greinke told reporters. “That’s probably the toughest part about it. They’ve got some damage in the middle, but a lot of teams have damage in the middle. Their lineup is just deeper than most.” If there’s anything working in Miller’s favor Sunday it’s that he has fared well against many of Chicago’s top hitters, including Anthony Rizzo (2-for-11), Jason Heyward (3-for-12), Kris Bryant (1-for-5) and Dexter Fowler (0-for-8). Arrieta also has neutralized Arizona star Paul Goldschmidt, who is 1-for-7 with four strikeouts against the right-hander.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Shelby Miller (0-0, 9.00)

Arrieta has posted 21 consecutive quality starts in the regular season dating to last June and 29 straight scoreless innings. He was in midseason form opening day, needing only 89 pitches to get through seven innings while holding the Angels to two hits and a walk. Arrieta has faced the Diamondbacks three times since joining the Cubs, going 1-1 with a 2.61 ERA.

Miller suffered plenty of tough luck last year with the Braves, but that was not the culprit in his 2016 debut. The 25-year-old was tagged for six runs and eight hits over six innings in a loss to Colorado, and he surrendered three home runs. Miller has pitched fairly well against the Cubs, going 1-2 with a 2.83 ERA in seven meetings (six starts), but lost both starts against them last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs OF Jorge Soler has struggled to a 2-for-17 starts but is 4-for-9 with two homers against Miller over the past two seasons.

2. Arizona 2B Jean Segura went 0-for-4 on Saturday after starting the season with five straight multi-hit games.

3. Fowler has reached safely in 15 of his 24 plate appearances to start the season.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Diamondbacks 1