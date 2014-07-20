Diamondbacks 9, Cubs 3: Wade Miley ran his unbeaten streak to eight starts with his third victory in as many outings while All-Star Paul Goldschmidt homered for the second straight night and finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs as host Arizona rallied past Chicago.

Miley (6-6) struck out seven in as many innings and improved to 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA in four July starts after permitting three runs on seven hits. Goldschmidt reached base in all five plate appearances while Miguel Montero recorded two hits and drove in three runs for the Diamondbacks, who have won 10 of their last 13 home meetings with Chicago.

Travis Wood (7-9) dropped his fourth straight decision and remained winless since June 15 after being tagged for seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and four walks over 5 1/3 innings. Welington Castillo smacked a solo home run among his two hits while Starlin Castro singled twice in four at-bats as the Cubs lost for the 10th time in 12 contests.

Castro opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning, but Goldschmidt came home on an error in the third before Miley served up his first homer in five starts to Castillo, who pounded a 2-1 changeup into the seats in left field to begin the fourth. Junior Lake followed with a triple and Mike Olt brought him home moments later with a sacrifice fly, staking Chicago to a 3-1 advantage.

Wood was unable to hold the lead, however, as Arizona loaded the bases with none out in the fifth and Montero cleared them two batters later with a line-drive double into the right-field corner. Montero advanced on a throwing error by Olt in the next at-bat and scored on Gerardo Parra’s single to cap the four-run frame before Goldschmidt delivered an RBI double during a two-run sixth and launched a two-run blast to left-center in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona OF Cody Ross left the game prior to the start of the third inning with left calf tightness and was replaced by Parra, who went 1-for-3. … Castillo’s home run off Miley was the first allowed by the left-hander since Milwaukee’s Khris Davis hit one in the fourth inning on June 18 – a span of 33 frames. … Goldschmidt lifted his career batting average against the Cubs to .388 – his highest mark against any National League opponent.