Diamondbacks 3, Cubs 2: David Peralta knocked in a pair of runs with two hits and Josh Collmenter pitched seven strong innings as Arizona completed a three-game sweep of visiting Chicago.

Aaron Hill and Ender Inciarte each collected two hits for the Diamondbacks, who have beaten the Cubs in five straight contests. Collmenter (8-5) allowed one run on four hits and one walk, striking out four to win for the fourth time in his last five decisions, and Addison Reed earned his 23rd save in the ninth.

Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 with his third homer of the series and Chris Coghlan delivered two doubles for Chicago, which has lost five in a row and 11 of its last 13. Chicago starter Jake Arrieta (5-2) gave up three runs on four hits over 6 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts to lose for the first time in five decisions.

Rizzo launched the first pitch he saw deep into the right-field seats with one out in the sixth inning to open the scoring. Inciarte led off the bottom of the frame with a double and came home on a two-base hit by Peralta, who later scored from third when Rizzo fell out of play catching Hill’s popup near the Cubs dugout.

Pinch hitter Mark Trumbo walked with two outs in the seventh, stole second, moved to third on Inciarte’s infield single and scored on Peralta’s single. Arismendy Alcantara doubled home a run against Brad Ziegler in the eighth to trim the lead to a 3-2 before Reed worked a perfect ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Peralta has produced at least two hits in 17 of his first 38 major-league games and boasts 11 RBIs in his last 11 contests. … Arizona OF Cody Ross sat out the game due to left calf tightness. … The Diamondbacks host Detroit on Monday to begin a three-game series and Chicago starts a 10-game homestand against San Diego on Tuesday.