Diamondbacks 4, Cubs 3

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs and shortstop Nick Ahmed extended his hitting streak to nine games in the Diamondbacks’ 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Chase Field.

Goldschmidt singled in a run in the first inning and hit a two-run homer in the third, his 11th homer of the season, to help right-hander Jeremy Hellickson (2-3) to his first victory since April 19.

Goldschmidt, the NL MVP runnerup in 2013, is third in the league with 36 RBIs and tied for sixth in homers.

Ahmed tripled and scored in the third inning, and left fielder Ender Inciarte had two hits for Arizona (21-22), which has won six of seven.

Left fielder Chris Coghlan and catcher Miguel Montero homered, and right fielder Jorge Soler had two hits for the Cubs (24-19), who have lost four of seven since a six-game winning streak.

Hellickson gave up three runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one while tying for his longest outing of the season.

Right-hander Brad Ziegler pitched the ninth for his second save.

Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel (3-2) gave up four runs and five hits in seven innings and had a streak of five consecutive quality starts broken. He struck out a season-high nine, walked one, and did not give up a hit after the third inning.

Leadoff hitter Inciarte singled and went to second on a wild pitch in the first inning before Goldschmidt single him in for a 1-0 lead.

Montero hit an opposite-field homer to left field to tie the game in the second inning. Montero had 97 homers in his nine seasons with Arizona before being traded to the Cubs in the offseason.

Ahmed extended his career-long hitting streak with a leadoff triple in the third inning, and he scored on Hellickson’s sacrifice fly.

Inciarte then singled and stole second base before Goldschmidt’s homer into the right-center-field seats in the deepest part of the park for a 4-1 lead.

Soler doubled and Coghlan homered as the first two batters in the fifth inning to make it 4-3.

NOTES: Cubs 2B Addison Russell was given a day off after starting 29 of 30 games since being purchased from Triple-A Iowa on April 21. The second-youngest player in the majors, Russell was hitting .241 with three homers and 12 RBIs. ... Arizona 3B Yasmany Tomas was given a day off after starting eight straight. He had an eight-game hitting streak, with multiple-hit games in six of those. He is hitting .417 on his streak. ... Arizona RHP Chase Anderson, who is scheduled to start at St. Louis on Monday, is 1-0 with a 1.03 ERA in his last four starts. He was ninth in the NL with a 2.54 ERA entering Sunday’s games. ... The Chase Field roof was closed for the game Sunday. The temperature at game time was 81 degrees outside and 77 indoors. ... Cubs and former D-backs C Miguel Montero received a warm reception during the series. Montero, who spent his first nine seasons in Arizona, is third in franchise history in hits and RBIs, fourth in doubles, fifth in total bases and second in games played.