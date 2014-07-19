Diamondbacks foil Cubs in 5-4 win

PHOENIX -- The Chicago Cubs made the percentage play by bringing in left-hander Zac Rosscup to face Arizona shortstop Didi Gregorius in the sixth inning. This time, Gregorius made them pay.

Gregorius singled in the tiebreaking run with two outs in a three-run sixth inning to lift the Diamondbacks to a 5-4 victory at Chase Field on Friday night, only his third hit against a left-hander this season.

“I’ve been so-called struggling against lefties,” said Gregorius, a left-handed hitter. “I was just trying to see the ball, put the ball in play, find a hole.”

Gregorius fouled off a 3-2 pitch with runners on first and second before grounding a single between third and shortstop, driving in left fielder Mark Trumbo with the go-ahead run.

“Until you get a good one (pitch), you have to do your best to put a good at-bat up there,” Gregorius said. “Everybody can see it when you do that, that you are doing your best every time. It found a hole. I‘m happy.”

Gregorius, who was 2-for-20 with one RBI against lefties this season, also had an RBI single against Cubs right-hander Edwin Jackson in the fifth inning as the Diamondbacks (41-56) rallied from a 3-0 deficit for their fifth win in eight games.

First-time All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo had two home runs and three RBIs for the Cubs (40-55), who have lost three in a row and nine of their last 11. They had six hits.

“‘Rizz’ had an All-Star night,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “We didn’t get a whole lot more after that.”

Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit his 17th home run of the season with one out in the sixth inning off Jackson, and Arizona loaded the bases on three singles against three relievers.

Catcher Miguel Montero followed Goldschmidt’s homer with a bunt single down the third base line against a shift and Trumbo singled before third baseman Martin Prado singled off the plate to load the bases.

Right fielder Gerardo Parra hit a sacrifice fly off reliever Brian Schlitter (2-3) to tie the score at 4 before Gregorius’ second RBI single gave reliever Eury De La Rosa (1-0) his first major league victory.

“Didi had a real good at-bat right there,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “They had been playing him up the middle, and hit the ball through the hole right there.”

Rizzo hit a two-run homer off Arizona starter Trevor Cahill in a three-run fourth inning for a 3-0 Cubs lead and made it 4-2 with a solo homer in the sixth off De La Rosa. Rizzo was the third Cubs left-handed hitter to have 20 home runs before the All-Star break, joining Billy Williams and Rick Monday. Williams did it twice.

Outfielder David Peralta and Prado also had two hits for Arizona, and closer Addison Reed stranded the tying run on third base with one out in the ninth inning for his 22nd save.

Prado and Gibson were ejected by home plate umpire Cory Blaser in the eighth inning. Prado and Blaser had words as Prado passed the plate after a groundout to second base before receiving his first career ejection in his 933rd game. Gibson came out of the dugout and was ejected.

“I was just frustrated and I just over-reacted,” Prado said. “I‘m so happy that we won the game.”

Cahill gave up four hits and three runs in his first start since April 13. He spent five weeks in the minors being being promoted Monday.

Jackson gave seven hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings. He has allowed 16 earned runs in his last 15 innings.

NOTES: Cubs RHP Edwin Jackson threw one of the two no-hitters in Arizona history when he blanked Tampa Bay 1-0 on June 25, 2010. Jackson walked eight and was one hitter from coming out of the game, walking the bases loaded to open the third inning. LHP Randy Johnson threw a perfect game at Atlanta on May 18, 2004. ... Arizona RHP Bronson Arroyo underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday, the team announced. Arroyo said he wants to return by July 2015. ... Arizona SS Chris Owings (left shoulder) was to be re-examined by a doctor Monday. He has not swung a bat since being placed on the disabled list June 29. He was given a precautionary MRI the following day. ... Arizona LF Mark Trumbo was 1-for-4 with a single his first home game since April 16. Trumbo missed 70 games with a stress fracture in his left foot and was activated for a series in San Francisco the final weekend before the All-Star break.