Ahmed hits walkoff single in 13th as Diamondbacks defeat Cubs

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks are used to heroics by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and he produced again Friday. But it was rookie shortstop Nick Ahmed who stole the show.

Goldschmidt’s two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning tied the game at 4 before Ahmed capped his first career three-hit game with a walkoff single into the left-field corner with one out in the 13th inning for a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field.

Catcher Tuffy Gosewisch doubled on an eight-pitch at-bat against left-hander Zac Rosscup (1-1) with one out to bring up Ahmed, who hit his first homer of the season off Cubs starter Jon Lester in the fifth inning.

“That at-bat doesn’t happen if Tuffy doesn’t get on base there,” said Ahmed, who has a seven-game hitting streak. “I was just trying to get something up in the zone to drive him in.”

Ahmed was hitting .153 when the Diamondbacks (20-21) left for a seven-game road trip last Wednesday but has had four multiple-hit games in his last seven starts and is at a season-high .212.

“I made some improvements, made some adjustments,” Ahmed said. “Starting to put the barrel on the ball. Starting to see it a lot better. My teammates, to stick with me and stay behind me when I was struggling, that really helped a lot.”

Right-hander Randall Delgado (2-2) got second baseman Addison Russell to ground out with the bases loaded in the top of the 13th as the D-backs extended their season-long winning streak to five games, their longest streak since July, 2013.

Third baseman Kris Bryant and shortstop Starlin Castro gave the Cubs a 4-2 lead with RBI singles off right-hander Addison Reed in the top of the 10th inning, but the Cubs ran themselves out of a bigger inning when first baseman Anthony Rizzo was thrown out at third base on the front end of a double-steal attempt for the second out.

Center fielder A.J. Pollock doubled with two outs in the last of the 10th inning before Goldschmidt hit his 11th homer of the season off right-hander Hector Rondon, who blew his third save chance in 12 opportunities.

“The swing and miss slider was there, he just got the pitch in a bad spot,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of Rondon. “Two strikes with both hitters. We had a chance to win the game and we didn‘t. It is always about executing and location and making the pitch, because stuff-wise he had really good stuff tonight.”

Goldschmidt had three hits, three RBIs and two stolen bases for the Diamondbacks.

Pollock, who was a triple short of the cycle, had four hits and scored two runs. He has 10 hits in his last four games, one as a pinch-hitter. He doubled on an 0-2 slider off Rondon to bring up Goldschmidt.

“The crazy part is, I‘m not shocked,” Pollock said of Goldschmidt’s homer. “I’ve seen him do it so many times, coming up through the system with him. That’s what he does. It’s crazy, but it’s not big deal to him. He hits homers to tie games and win games.”

Center fielder Dexter Fowler homered and right fielder Jorge Soler doubled and scored for the Cubs (23-18), who had won two in a row and eight of 10.

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester gave up two runs in seven innings in his fifth straight quality start. He had won his previous four games.

“I wouldn’t say it was grind but it definitely wasn’t the sharpest I have been,” Lester said. “Getting to the seventh with two is half way decent. Giving our team a chance.”

NOTES: With homers in a 3-0 victory at San Diego on Thursday, 3B Kris Bryant and 2B Addison Russell became the first Cubs rookie infielders to homer in the same game since 1B Andre Thornton and 3B Ron Dunn on Sept. 13, 1974. ... Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery) was given a few days off when he experienced soreness after an extended spring training outing on Monday. The Diamondbacks were shooting for a June 4 return, but it will be “a little later than that,” manager Chip Hale said. ... The Cubs are 12-8 in one-run games, with a major-league high in victories. ... Arizona 3B Yasmany Tomas singled but had a streak of six straight multiple-hit games broken. He was one short of LF Luis Gonzalez’s team record set in 2001.