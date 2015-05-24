Rizzo’s three-run, ninth-inning blast lifts Cubs

PHOENIX -- After Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt hit a game-tying homer in the 10th inning Friday, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo told him, “Man, you are just better than everyone else.”

Rizzo could wear that hat Saturday night after he hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning off rookie right-hander Enrique Burgos and matched a career high with six RBIs in the Cubs’ 9-6 victory at Chase Field.

“It’s the battle of All-Star first basemen these last two nights,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “They got us last night, ‘Riz’ got them tonight. Tremendously big at-bats. We needed that.”

Center fielder Dexter Fowler singled with one out in the ninth off Burgos (0-2) and third baseman Kris Bryant reached on an error by Diamondbacks third baseman Yasmany Tomas before Rizzo hit a 1-1 slider into the pool area in right-center field.

“I was looking fastball and he just left a slider up,” Rizzo said. “I saw him (Friday) night, and that helped a little bit to know what his stuff did. Luckily had a good swing on it.”

Burgos got Rizzo to pop out on a slider in a nine-pitch at-bat in Arizona’s 5-4, 13-inning victory Friday.

“It didn’t move,” Burgos said of the pitch. “I already watched the video and saw the difference from last night to tonight. When I threw the slider, he loaded pretty well. It was one mistake, one pitch.”

Rizzo also had a three-run double in the fifth inning for the Cubs (24-18), who have won three of four and nine of 12.

“At the end of the day, Rizzo took care of business,” Cubs starter Jake Arrieta said. “He put us on all on his back and carried us to victory.”

Rizzo’s other six-RBI game was Sept. 16, 2012, against Pittsburgh.

“It’s good it came with a win, to be honest,” Rizzo said. “That’s the best part.”

Right-hander Jason Motte (2-1) retired both batters he faced in the eighth inning and Pedro Strop picked up his first save.

Left fielder David Peralta hit a three-run double, catcher Tuffy Gosewisch had his first homer of the season and Tomas added a two-run single for Arizona (20-22), which had a season-long, five-game winning streak broken.

Peralta’s double gave the Diamondbacks a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning, and Gosewisch’s homer off Arrieta made it 6-4 in the sixth before the Cubs tied it in the eighth.

Cubs shortstop Starling Castro singled with two outs off right-hander J.C. Ramirez before left-hander Oliver Perez entered and hit catcher Miguel Montero with a pitch.

Right fielder Jorge Soler, who headed toward first base thinking he had walked on a 3-1 pitch that was called a strike, then doubled to right center to drive in both runners. Perez has given up 15 hits and eight runs in 10 innings this season.

“The pitch to Soler, I was all over the place,” Perez said. “I got to a 3-2 count and I left it in his comfortable area and he hit it pretty good.”

Arrieta gave up six runs (three earned) and seven hits in six innings, striking out seven.

Arizona right-hander Rubby De La Rosa gave up four hits and four runs in six innings while tying a season high with eight strikeouts.

“Obviously when you are ahead, you don’t like to lose it, but we got beat,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “They are a good team and they kept playing, and good things happened for them tonight.”

NOTES: Cubs LHP Jon Lester does not have a hit in 57 career plate appearances, tying a major league record set by San Diego RHP Joey Hamilton in 1994-95. Lester, who was 0-for-3 Friday, has 34 strikeouts and one walk in a nine-year major league career spent entirely in the American League until this season. ... Arizona RHP Jeremy Hellickson will face Cubs manager Joe Maddon for the first time Sunday since both left Tampa Bay in the offseason. Hellickson (1-3, 3.52 ERA) was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2011 when Maddon guided the Rays to a 91-71 record and their third playoff appearance in four years. “He was a big part of what the Rays did,” Maddon said. “He really helped the Rays become good.” ... Maddon held his infant granddaughter and posed for pictures with his family outside the Cubs’ dugout 60 minutes before the game. Both his son and daughter live in suburban Mesa. ... Arizona RHP David Hernandez (elbow) pitched a scoreless inning for Double-A Mobile on Friday, his third scoreless rehab outing. He is scheduled to pitch again Monday with an eye toward joining the Diamondbacks shortly thereafter.