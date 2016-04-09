Tomas’ clutch hit pushes Diamondbacks past Cubs

PHOENIX -- Yasmany Tomas ended the evening on a pitch that was seemingly out of reach.

Tomas guided a pitch above the letters into left field for a two-out, walk-off single in the ninth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks handed the Chicago Cubs their first defeat of the season, 3-2, at Chase Field on Friday night.

“It was a tough pitch to hit,” Arizona manager Chip Hale. “It was about Adam’s apple high and he got on top of it.”

Welington Castillo singled with one in the ninth inning off former Arizona right-hander Trevor Cahill (0-1) and pinch-runner Chris Owings took second on a groundout before Tomas singled over shortstop.

“This game, coming from behind, that is really important for us,” said Tomas, who had the first game-winning hit of his career.

Arizona (2-3) trailed 2-0 after six innings before tying the game on RBI singles by Paul Goldschmidt in the sixth and eighth innings.

The Cubs (3-1) pitched to Goldschmidt with two outs and a runner on third in the eighth.

“I don’t know why they didn’t put ‘Goldy’ on first base,” Tomas said.

Diamondbacks second baseman Jean Segura had two doubles and a single and scored on both Goldschmidt RBI singles.

He had a franchise-record fifth straight multi-hit game to open a season, and his 11 hits in the first five games of a season tied a franchise record.

“He’s been unbelievable so far,” Goldschmidt said.

Brad Ziegler (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the victory.

The Cubs scored two runs without getting the ball out of the infield to take a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray walked four batters in the inning, the fourth on a full-count pitch to Jason Heyward with one out to force in the first run. Ben Zobrist grounded into a force-out at second base as the second run scored.

Segura singled, stole second, went to third on a fly out and scored on Goldschmidt’s one-out single in the sixth inning to run the Cubs’ lead to 2-1.

Segura doubled with one out in eighth and moved to third base on a chopper to third baseman Kris Bryant, bringing Goldschmidt to the plate. Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio went to the mound as the Cubs decided to let Pedro Strop pitch to Goldschmidt.

Strop, who struck out Goldschmidt on a changeup in a 14-6 Cubs victory Thursday, threw a 2-2 fastball that was up in the strike zone, and Goldschmidt grounded a single into center field to tie the game.

‘Stroppy’ is pretty good,“ Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. ”He made him look pretty bad yesterday. I kind of liked the match up with the breaking ball. We just couldn’t get to it and he got a hit.

“We were not trying to throw that pitch (fastball). We just threw that pitch on that count. We had a different strategy that didn’t play out and that is what happens. Give Goldschmidt a lot of credit right there. He hit a two-strike base hit.”

The Cubs had a chance to extend their 2-0 lead in the fifth inning, but the Diamondbacks turned a unique double play to get out of the inning.

Dexter Fowler doubled and took third on Heyward’s single in the fifth inning before Ray struck out Zobrist. Anthony Rizzo hit a grounder to first baseman Goldschmidt, whose throw home got Fowler in a rundown.

Fowler was tagged near third, and Rizzo was caught off first base when Arizona right fielder David Peralta sneaked into the infield behind him.

NOTES: Cubs C/LF Kyle Schwarber will miss the rest of the season with torn anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee, the Cubs announced Friday. “It stinks,” C David Ross said. “He is going to be missed. There is no sugar-coating it.” Schwarber was injured when he collided with CF Dexter Fowler while chasing a fly ball to deep left-center field in the second inning of the Cubs’ 14-6 victory on Thursday. Arizona 2B Jean Segura had an inside-the-park homer on the play. ... The Cubs purchased the contract of INF Munenori Kawasaki from Triple-A Iowa on Friday to fill the vacant roster spot. ... Arizona purchased RHP Matt Buschmann from Triple-A Reno and designated RHP Kyle Drabek for assignment. Buschmann, who has spent 10 years in the minors without playing in the major leagues, will add bullpen depth after relievers logged 15 2/3 innings in the first four games.