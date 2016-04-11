Arrieta homers, pitches Cubs to win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Dominant pitching almost seems a given these days for reigning NL Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta, who made his 22nd consecutive regular-season quality start Sunday. Let’s talk hitting.

Arrieta drilled a two-run home run in the second inning and won his 13th straight decision over two seasons in the Cubs’ 7-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Arrieta’s homer was measured at 442 feet, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

“That one felt pretty nice,” Arrieta said. “It felt like hitting it off the sweet spot on a 7-iron. Just took a nice easy swing. Fortunately I was able to get the ball in the air and get us on the board early.”

Paul Goldschmidt and rookie Socrates Brito each had two hits and a homer for Arizona (2-5), and Jake Lamb contributed two hits and an RBI.

Arrieta homered on the eighth pitch of his at-bat against Arizona right-hander Shelby Miller (0-1), all fastballs.

“I was ready,” he said. “I can hit a fastball. I can’t hit much else. I put a lot of effort into hitting. For me, I just want be on time. Try to provide some support in situations like that.”

Jorge Soler hit his first homer of the season off Miller to break a tie at 3 in the sixth inning and Arrieta (2-0) gave up three runs and eight hits in seven innings. He struck out six without issuing a walk. He has not lost since July 25, 2015.

“Overall his stuff was outstanding,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “That at-bat was really good. Man, that ball was crushed. It really was uplifting for us.”

Arrieta had two homers last season, including one in his penultimate regular-season start.

“That’s a little tactical error,” Arizona manager said of feeding Arrieta all fastballs. “You have to realize some of these pitchers can hit.”

The Cubs (5-1) added three runs in the final three innings for their third victory in the four-game series.

Tommy La Stella had three hits and an RBI in his first start of the season and Miguel Montero added two doubles and an RBI for the Cubs, who play their home opener Monday against the Cincinnati Reds.

“It’s kind of what you live for, starting a season off like we have and then going home to play in front of your home crowd,” Arrieta said.

Goldschmidt’s homer leading off the fourth inning made it 3-1 and broke Arrieta’s 32-inning streak of scoreless innings in the regular season.

Lamb singled home David Peralta to make it 3-2 later in the fourth inning, and Arizona tied it on Brito’s first career home run in the fifth.

Miller (0-1) gave up four runs and seven hits in five-plus innings. He was lifted after Soler homered and La Stella singled to open the sixth. Miller has given up five homers in 11 innings.

“I felt good,” Miller said. “Just figure out a way to keep the ball in the ballpark here.”

Soler has three homers in 12 career at-bats against Miller.

“Just kept carrying,” Miller said. “It’s definitely a hitter’s park, there is no doubt about that. Everybody knows that. That’s just an excuse. You have to make pitches regardless.”

Arizona starters had a 7.96 ERA in the seven-game homestand, giving up 33 earned runs in 37 1/3 innings.

NOTES: Cubs CF Dexter Fowler was given his first day off Sunday. RF Jason Heyward moved from right field to center, 3B/OF Kris Bryant moved to right field, and 2B/3B Tommy La Stella made his first start of the season, at 3B. “I want to try to find spots for these guys,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. Fowler hit safely in the first five games and reached base in 15 of his first 24 plate appearances. ... Arizona RHP Zack Greinke gave up 11 runs in his first two starts, more than he had allowed in consecutive starts since the middle of the 2011 season, when he yielded 12 runs in two games. “It has to be better,” Greinke said. ... Arizona 2B Jean Segura and SS Nick Ahmed did not start for the first time this season, and regulars LF Yasmany Tomas and C Welington Castillo also got a start off. The D-backs have a day off Monday. 2B Phil Gosselin made his first start of the season.