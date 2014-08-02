Preview: Cubs at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back from one of their worst efforts of the season on Saturday when they continue their three-game series against the visiting Chicago Cubs, who have won four of their last five. The Dodgers saw their lead over second-place San Francisco cut to 2 1/2 games in the National League West on Friday when they were held to four singles in an ugly 8-2 loss. First baseman Anthony Rizzo has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games for Chicago, which is seeking its first series win at Dodger Stadium since May 2-4, 2011.

Los Angeles first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (bruised right knee) and outfielder Yasiel Puig (mild left hamstring soreness) are listed as day-to-day after both left Friday’s loss for precautionary reasons, but the prognosis is not as optimistic for left-hander Paul Maholm. The veteran reliever exited with a right knee injury after covering first base in the seventh inning and is awaiting the results of an MRI. The Dodgers have won nine of their last 11 meetings against the Cubs, who are eager to improve on July’s 10-16 record.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), SNLA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Tsuyoshi Wada (1-1, 3.38 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (12-5, 3.44)

Wada recorded his first major league victory while limiting Colorado to one run over seven innings Monday. “He executed pitches, got some big outs when he needed to and got out of traffic that developed late,” manager Rick Renteria told reporters. The 33-year-old went 10-6 with a 2.77 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) for Triple-A Iowa before allowing one unearned run in five innings against Cincinnati in his major league debut July 8.

Ryu has worked with teammates Clayton Kershaw and Josh Beckett to improve his slider and curveball, and the results have been outstanding. The 27-year-old has gone 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA while recording a total of 22 strikeouts over his last three starts. Ryu, who has issued a total of four walks in his last five starts, allowed two runs on 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings in his only previous start against the Cubs on Aug. 2, 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. 2B Dee Gordon became the third-fastest player in Dodgers history to record 50 steals in a season Friday.

2. The Cubs purchased the contract of INF Chris Valaika from Triple-A Iowa.

3. The Dodgers are 2-39 when trailing after six innings.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Cubs 2