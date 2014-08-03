Preview: Cubs at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping to be at full strength Sunday for the rubber match of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, who are proving to be a worthy adversary. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez (sore back) and outfielder Yasiel Puig (hamstring) were both held out of Saturday’s starting lineup for precautionary reasons, but each appeared as a pinch hitter late in the Dodgers’ 5-2, 12-inning victory. Catcher A.J. Ellis sat out with a sore right knee but could return for the series finale against Chicago, which is seeking its first series win at Dodger Stadium since May 2-4, 2011.

Cubs rookie Arismendy Alcantara had three hits Saturday while serving as the team’s leadoff hitter for the seventh straight game. The versatile Alcantara, who has seen time at second base and center field, has taken over the lead-off role following Thursday’s trade of Emilio Bonifacio but may share time with Chris Coghlan moving forward. “He’s holding his own and battling in his at-bats,” manager Rick Renteria told MLB.com. “I think by putting him in the two-hole every now and then it’ll give him a chance to take a breath and step back.”

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (5-11, 5.79 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Josh Beckett (6-5, 2.74)

Jackson struggles continued Tuesday when he allowed three runs over four innings against Colorado, leaving him with a 0-3 mark and a 7.50 ERA over his last six starts. “We have to try to put our finger on what it is, whatever the stumbling block is,” Renteria told reporters. “He’s going to get the ball again and give us another shot.” Andre Ethier has homered twice in 15 at-bats against Jackson, who is 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA in six career starts against the Dodgers.

Beckett fell to 0-5 in his last six home starts Tuesday, when he allowed four runs and issued four walks over 4 1/3 innings against Atlanta. After posting a 1.09 ERA in five June starts, Beckett went 1-1 with a 6.50 ERA and failed to pitch past the fifth inning in four starts last month. Opponents are batting .221 against the 34-year-old, who is facing Chicago for the first time since 2005 and owns a 1-3 record with a 5.79 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles is 10-0 when Matt Kemp homers.

2. Chicago’s bullpen has allowed two runs over the team’s last seven games covering 24 2/3 innings.

3. Dodgers LHP Paul Maholm will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Friday’s series opener.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Cubs 3