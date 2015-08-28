Preview: Cubs at Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw is on a roll and looks to win his sixth consecutive decision when the Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The All-Star left-hander has allowed one or fewer runs in nine of his past 10 outings while lowering his ERA from 3.33 to 2.29.

Kershaw has compiled a 0.94 ERA during his dominating stretch and has fanned 10 or more batters four times. Chicago center fielder Dexter Fowler sat out the past two games due to hand and shin injuries but is a sizzling 17-for-40 against Kershaw. The Cubs hold a 5 1/2-game lead over San Francisco for the National League’s second wild card, while Los Angeles is coming off a three-game road sweep of Cincinnati and holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Giants in the NL West. Rookie third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant is 14-for-34 with four homers and 11 RBIs over the last nine contests for Chicago, which won 21 of 25 games before losing consecutive outings against the Giants on Wednesday and Thursday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WGN (Chicago), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (7-5, 3.35 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (10-6, 2.29)

Hammel defeated Atlanta in his last start when he allowed two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out eight against the Braves for his best output since fanning a season-best 11 against Miami on June 1. Hammel didn’t receive a decision when he blanked the Dodgers on two hits over 7 2/3 innings on June 23 and is 2-5 with a 4.90 ERA in 15 career appearances (11 starts) against them.

Kershaw is 4-3 with a 2.36 ERA in seven career starts against the Cubs and lost on June 22 when he gave up three runs and four hits in seven innings. He has walked two or fewer batters in 12 straight starts and has walked three or more batters just four times in 25 outings. Kershaw has fanned 222 batters and is just 27 shy of topping his career-best mark of 248 in 2011.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez (knee) departed Thursday’s game after four innings but is expected to play in the series opener.

2. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo is just 8-for-43 over the last 11 games.

3. Los Angeles OF Andre Ethier has gone 3-for-3 in each of his last two starts, including Thursday’s 1-0 victory over Cincinnati.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Cubs 1