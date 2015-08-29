Preview: Cubs at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to stretch their winning streak to five games when the host the Chicago Cubs in Saturday’s second contest of the three-game set. Chicago has scored just four runs during a three-game losing streak and lost 4-1 in the series opener as Los Angeles standout Clayton Kershaw matched a season best by striking out 14 in eight innings.

The Dodgers placed right fielder Yasiel Puig on the disabled list Friday due to a right hamstring injury suffered during Thursday’s contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Puig missed 39 games earlier this season with a left hamstring injury but manager Don Mattingly indicated the club doesn’t expect this ailment to be as serious. Los Angeles holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the National League West, while the Cubs possess a 4 1/2-game over the Giants in the competition for the second wild-card spot. Chicago first baseman Anthony Rizzo homered for the lone run Friday — his seventh of the month and 26th of the season.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (8-9, 3.44 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Mat Latos (4-9, 4.81)

Lester received a no-decision in his last turn against Cleveland despite allowing just one run and six hits in 8 2/3 innings. He has given up two or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts and is 4-1 during the stretch. Lester is 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in two career starts against the Dodgers and suffered the loss June 25 when he allowed four runs, four hits and four walks in four innings.

Latos is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts since the Dodgers acquired him from Miami. He gave up five runs (four earned) and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings while losing to Cincinnati in his last outing. Latos is 7-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 12 career starts against the Cubs and took the loss July 5 despite giving up one run on one hit in seven innings as a member of the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal is 1-for-25 over his last nine games.

2. Chicago 3B Kris Bryant struck out in all four at-bats Friday after going 14-for-34 with four homers and 11 RBIs over the previous nine contests.

3. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez went 1-for-4 one day after leaving a game early with knee soreness.

PREDICTION: Cubs, 6 Dodgers 4