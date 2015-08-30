Preview: Cubs at Dodgers

Jake Arrieta goes after his major league-leading 17th victory of the season when the Chicago Cubs close a three-game series against the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Arrieta is tied with San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner for the lead and his 2.22 ERA is second in the National League behind Zack Greinke of the Dodgers.

Arrieta is seeking his sixth straight victory and has allowed two earned runs during the five-win span. He’ll also try to boost Chicago out of a sudden slump that has seen the club lose four straight games following a 21-4 stretch and its lead for the second wild card has been cut to 4 1/2 games by the Giants. Los Angeles has won the first two games of the series to stretch its winning streak to five games and well as increasing its NL West lead over San Francisco to 3 1/2 games. The winning streak matches the Dodgers’ second best of the season, trailing a seven-game winning streak from April 12-19.

TV: 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (16-6, 2.22 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Alex Wood (9-8, 3.70)

Arrieta has allowed only 19 hits in 33 1/3 innings during the stretch in which he hasn’t given up an earned run in four of the five starts. He defeated San Francisco in his last turn when he gave up one unearned run and four hits in six innings. Arrieta is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in two career starts against the Dodgers and has struggled against outfielder Carl Crawford, who is 5-for-11 with a homer and two doubles.

Wood is 2-2 with a 4.34 ERA in five starts since Los Angeles acquired him from the Atlanta Braves. He defeated Cincinnati in his last outing when he gave up one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Wood is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in four career appearances (one start) against the Cubs and has had trouble retiring outfielder Chris Denorfia (4-for-5).

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers SS Jimmy Rollins is 1-for-16 over the past four games.

2. Chicago SS Addison Russell is 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts over the last four contests.

3. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez is mired in an 11-game homerless drought and is 8-for-40 during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Dodgers 1