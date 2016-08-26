Preview: Cubs at Dodgers

Two of the majors’ top young shortstops meet Friday as the Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series against the visiting Chicago Cubs, who have won 22 of their past 27 games and stand 36 games over .500. The Dodgers’ Corey Seager is favored to win the NL Rookie of the Year award, while Chicago’s Addison Russell has homered five times in his last six games while being a defensive standout.

The Cubs have built a commanding lead in the NL Central behind a deep lineup and a starting rotation that has gone 15-1 with a 1.83 ERA in 22 games this month, including 17 quality starts. Mike Montgomery takes the mound Friday against a Dodgers team that saw their four-game winning streak come to end Thursday, when they were limited to one hit in a 4-0 loss to San Francisco. The Dodgers hold a two-game lead over the Giants in the NL West and bolstered their bench Thursday by acquiring catcher Carlos Ruiz from Philadelphia for catcher A.J. Ellis, minor league pitcher Tommy Bergjans and a player to be named later. The 37-year-old Ruiz is hitting .340 (16-for-47) since the All-Star break and will backup Yasmani Grandal, who is batting .299 with 15 home runs in his last 41 games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ABC7 (Chicago), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Mike Montgomery (4-5, 2.41 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Bud Norris (6-10, 4.69)

Montgomery allowed one run over 4 1/3 innings against Colorado on Saturday in his first start since July 17 and made a strong impression on manager Joe Maddon. “I thought he was outstanding,” Maddon told reporters. “In the larger picture, we think he can be very, very helpful to us.” The 27-year-old was acquired from Seattle on July 20 and has gone 1-0 with a 0.87 ERA in his last five games covering 10 1/3 innings.

Norris is rejoining the Dodgers rotation after allowing one run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning of relief Monday at Cincinnati. The 31-year-old has gone 3-3 with a 5.67 ERA since coming to the Dodgers on June 30 in a trade from Atlanta. Ben Zobrist is 3-for-19 against Norris, who is 5-5 with a 3.39 ERA in 12 career games (11 starts) against the Cubs, including seven innings of one-run ball June 10 as a member of the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. The teams played at Wrigley Field from May 30-June 2 with Chicago winning the series, 3-1.

2. The Cubs have scored three or more runs in each of their past 23 games.

3. Dodgers OF Andre Ethier (broken right leg) began a minor league rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Dodgers 4