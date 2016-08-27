Preview: Cubs at Dodgers

Kris Bryant is emerging as the leading MVP candidate for the best team in baseball. The Chicago third baseman has a National League-leading 35 homers after smacking two in the series opener with Los Angeles and looks to lead the Cubs to their fifth straight victory when they visit the Dodgers on Saturday in the second contest of a three-game set.

Bryant's second homer Friday was a tiebreaking two-run blast in the 10th inning to give Chicago a 6-4 victory — the 19th win in 23 August games for a team that is 82-45 overall. Bryant also ranks third in the NL in RBIs (89) and has edged ahead of first baseman Anthony Rizzo (25 homers, 88 RBIs) in the NL MVP derby. Los Angeles holds a one-game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the NL West but let a 4-2 lead get away Friday on Bryant's eighth-inning homer and a ninth-inning wild pitch by closer Kenley Jansen. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez homered Friday and is batting .360 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in August.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, WGN (Chicago), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (13-6, 3.07 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Julio Urias (4-2, 3.95)

Hammel saw a six-start winning streak get trampled on by Colorado in his last outing when he gave up 10 runs (six earned) and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings. He entered the contest with a stretch of 22 consecutive scoreless innings and had allowed just six runs in a seven-start span after also giving up 10 runs (including five homers) on July 1 versus the New York Mets. Hammel is 2-6 with a 4.80 ERA in 17 career appearances (13 starts) against the Dodgers but has shut down Gonzalez (7-for-38, one homer).

Urias was announced as the starter on Friday and the phenom who recently turned 20 is making his 12th big-league start. He was splendid in his last outing when he blanked Cincinnati on six hits over six innings to win his fourth consecutive decision. Urias was shelled by the Cubs in his second major-league start when he served up three homers and gave up six runs (five earned) and eight hits in five innings June 2.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers C Carlos Ruiz went 1-for-3 in his team debut one day after he was acquired from Philadelphia for C A.J. Ellis and minor-league RHP Tommy Bergjans.

2. Rizzo is batting .356 in August but has homered just once in 90 at-bats.

3. Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) threw a 60-pitch bullpen session Friday and will face hitters in his next stint.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Cubs 4