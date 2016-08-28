Preview: Cubs at Dodgers

Two of the top candidates for the National League MVP award go head-to-head again Sunday, when Corey Seager and the Los Angeles Dodgers host Kris Bryant and the Chicago Cubs in the finale of a three-game series. Seager blasted his 23rd home run – the most by a shortstop in Dodgers history – to help Los Angeles to a 3-2 win Saturday after Bryant’s two homers powered the Cubs to a 6-4 win in the series opener.

The loss Saturday snapped a four-game winning streak for the Cubs, who have lost only one series since the All-Star break and have a 14-game cushion in the NL Central. The Dodgers find themselves in a much closer race with a two-game lead over San Francisco in the NL West and have won five of their last seven. Cubs left-hander Jon Lester hopes to pick up where he left off last time he faced the Dodgers – he struck out 10 and allowed one run and four hits in a complete-game victory June 1 at Wrigley Field. Rookie right-hander Brock Stewart will make a spot start for the Dodgers in his fourth stint with the big-league club this season.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, SportsNet Los Angeles, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (14-4, 2.81 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brock Stewart (0-2, 11.25)

The Cubs have won all seven of Lester’s starts since the All-Star break, with the 32-year-old going 5-0 with a 2.28 ERA over that stretch. Lester recorded his 20th quality start of the season last time out at San Diego, allowing one run over six innings with eight strikeouts. Lester is 2-2 with a 3.76 ERA in four starts against Los Angeles.

Stewart began the season at Class-A Rancho Cucamonga before racing through the Dodgers’ system, but he has struggled at the major-league level. In two starts and a relief appearance, the 24-year-old has surrendered five home runs in 12 innings. Stewart has allowed at least five runs in each of his two big-league starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers’ active roster is a combined 16-for-102 with 28 strikeouts against Lester, and C Carlos Ruiz is 0-for-14 with four strikeouts versus the left-hander.

2. Bryant is 18-for-38 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak.

3. Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw will throw a simulated game Tuesday as he attempts to return from a herniated disk that has sidelined him since June 26.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Dodgers 4