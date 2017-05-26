Preview: Cubs at Dodgers

Jake Arrieta's last regular-season start at Dodger Stadium was a memorable night as he threw the first no-hitter of his big-league career. The right-hander has tossed 16 consecutive scoreless innings against Los Angeles and he will look to stymie the host Dodgers again when the Chicago Cubs open a three-game series against them on Friday.

Arrieta struck out 12 in the 2-0 victory over the Dodgers on Aug. 30, 2015, in what represents his lone win over Los Angeles in four regular-season starts. Chicago completed a 7-2 homestand with a 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday and is set to begin a six-game road swing through Los Angeles and San Diego. The Dodgers, who have won six of their past eight games, are a stellar 18-8 at home and stand 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Colorado Rockies in the National League West. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez went 2-for-12 as Los Angeles took two of three from the St. Louis Cardinals and remains homerless in 122 at-bats this season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ABC 7 (Chicago), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (5-3, 4.80 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Alex Wood (5-0, 1.88)

Arrieta pitched at Dodger Stadium in the National League Championship Series last October and things didn't go very well as he was touched up for four runs and six hits in five innings in a 6-0 loss. The 31-year-old is 1-2 with a 3.24 ERA in the regular season against the Dodgers and has dominated veteran Chase Utley (0-for-13). Arrieta defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in his last start when he allowed one unearned run and five hits over six innings.

Wood has been superb this season and has a streak of 18 1/3 scoreless innings. The 26-year-old has 25 strikeouts against four walks during the stretch while allowing just 13 hits. Wood is 1-2 with a 3.57 ERA in seven career appearances (four starts) against the Cubs and received a no-decision on April 10 when he issued a season-worst five walks and allowed two runs (one earned) and three hits in 3 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers CF Joc Pederson (neck, head) was placed on the seven-day concussion list and RHP Kenta Maeda (hamstring) was activated to make Thursday's start.

2. Chicago received home runs from 3B Kris Bryant, RF Jason Heyward and 2B/LF Ben Zobrist on Thursday and has slugged 26 homers in its last 14 games.

3. Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig is 3-for-25 over his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Dodgers 4