Preview: Cubs at Dodgers

Adrian Gonzalez finally went deep for the first time this season and looks to continue flexing his muscle when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Gonzalez belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning on Friday as Los Angeles claimed a 4-0 victory in the opener of the three-game series.

Veteran Chase Utley also homered Friday as the Dodgers won for the seventh time in nine games while improving to 19-8 at home. Los Angeles has allowed just 12 runs in the seven recent victories, and three pitchers combined to hold the Cubs to two hits in the opener. Friday's setback was just the third in 10 games for Chicago, which was kicking off a six-game road trip. Jason Heyward and Javier Baez hit consecutive singles in the second inning for the Cubs' only hits after they had slammed 26 homers in their previous 14 games.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH John Lackey (4-4, 4.82 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (4-1, 3.76)

Lackey lost to San Francisco in his last start as he gave up five runs and seven hits over five innings. The 38-year-old won his previous three decisions, including seven scoreless innings in a victory over Colorado on May 9. Lackey is 6-4 with a 1.73 ERA in 13 career appearances (12 starts) against the Dodgers and has shut down Utley (2-for-16).

McCarthy beat Miami in his last outing as he gave up one run and three hits over six innings. It was a nice rebound for the 33-year-old after he was tagged for six runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 frames in a loss to San Francisco. McCarthy beat Chicago on April 12, when he gave up four hits over six scoreless innings and is 1-1 with a 1.47 ERA in four career appearances (three starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers INF Logan Forsythe is 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts in four games since being activated from the disabled list due to a fractured toe.

2. Chicago CF Ian Happ is 1-for-13 with seven strikeouts over his last four contests.

3. Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig is 3-for-28 over his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Dodgers 4