Preview: Cubs at Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw is the last pitcher any team would want to face after being shut out in back-to-back games, but that’s precisely the scenario facing the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers look to keep the visiting Cubs’ lineup in check once again as they try to complete a three-game sweep of the defending World Series champs.

Kershaw has been particularly dominant – even by his lofty standards – over his last four starts, allowing four runs in 30 1/3 innings with 28 strikeouts and five walks. The Cubs might not need to score many runs Sunday, however, as ace Jon Lester takes the mound looking to build off his best start of the season last time out. "It should be rather interesting," Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters. "You always anticipate low scoring with that. The Dodgers are pitching really, really well. Kershaw is a different animal, and so is Jon. It should be interesting." The Dodgers have won three straight and eight of their last 10, while Chicago had captured seven of nine before being blanked in the first two games of the series.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (3-2, 3.19 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.01)

Lester is coming off a masterful performance against San Francisco on Tuesday, a four-hitter in which he struck out 10 and allowed one run. It was the second straight strong outing from the 33-year-old, but he has struggled away from Wrigley Field, going 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA in four road turns. Lester is 2-2 with a 2.82 ERA in six career starts against the Dodgers, including a no-decision earlier this season in which he gave up one run and four hits while striking out seven over six frames.

Kershaw was outstanding Tuesday against St. Louis, striking out 10 while allowing one run and three hits over nine innings but settling for a no-decision as the Dodgers needed extra frames to win. The 29-year-old has posted eight straight quality starts and recorded nine in his 10 outings this season. Kershaw is 5-3 with a 2.18 ERA in eight career starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Each of Los Angeles’ last six wins over the Cubs, including the postseason, have been shutouts.

2. Chicago rookie Ian Happ made his first major-league start at second base Saturday with 2B/OF Ben Zobrist nursing a sore left wrist.

3. Of the nine Cubs who have faced Kershaw in the regular season, only 1B Anthony Rizzo (3-for-11, homer) is batting higher than .200 against him.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Cubs 1