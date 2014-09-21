(Updated: RECASTS sentence 1 in graph 3 to UPDATE Dodgers standing)

Cubs 8, Dodgers 7: Chris Coghlan homered twice among four hits, including a go-ahead two-run blast in the eighth inning, as host Chicago rallied past Los Angeles.

Coghlan went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and scored three times and Arismendy Alcantara added a three-run homer for the Cubs, who trailed 7-2 going to the bottom of the seventh. The rally made a winner of Justin Grimm (5-2), who pitched a scoreless eighth before Hector Rondon retired the Dodgers in order in the ninth for his 26th save.

Adrian Gonzalez homered twice and drove in five runs for the Dodgers, who maintained their 3 1/2-game lead over San Francisco in the National League West. Brian Wilson (2-4) surrendered Coghlan’s second blast to suffer the loss.

Gonzalez hit a two-run shot in the first and followed Coghlan’s lead-off homer in the bottom of the inning with a three-run blast in the third, and Scott Van Slyke doubled in a run later in the frame for a 6-1 lead. Logan Watkins’ RBI double in the fourth brought the Cubs within 6-2, but Van Slyke’s sacrifice fly in the seventh restored the five-run margin.

The Cubs put a dent in the lead with Anthony Rizzo’s RBI single and Alcantara’s three-run blast in the seventh and Coghlan completed the comeback with a two-run bomb for his third multi-homer game and first since 2011. Both starters exited early with Los Angeles right-hander Roberto Hernandez allowing two runs and six hits over four innings and Cubs left-hander Felix Doubront surrendering six runs and six hits in 2 1/3 frames.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dodgers 2B Dee Gordon went 2-for-5 for his eighth consecutive multi-hit game and swiped his major league-leading 64th stolen base. ¦ Gonzalez (111) took over the major-league lead in RBIs. ¦ Cubs C Welington Castillo was out of the lineup with bruised ribs suffered Friday and is day-to-day.