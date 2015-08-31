Cubs 2, Dodgers 0

LOS ANGELES -- Jake Arrieta pitched a no-hitter Sunday night, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

By throwing the Cubs’ first no-hitter in seven years, Arrieta (17-6) became the major leagues’ leader in victories. The right-hander allowed only two baserunners, on a walk and an error, and amassed 12 strikeouts while throwing 116 pitches. Carlos Zambrano threw the team’s previous no-hitter in 2008 against the Houston Astros.

In the process, Arrieta tied a team record with his 14th consecutive quality start. Hall of Famer Greg Maddux established that record in 1982.

In the ninth inning, Arrieta struck out third baseman Justin Turner, shortstop Jimmy Rollins and second baseman Chase Utley consecutive to close out the gem.

The Dodgers were no-hit for the second time in 10 days after Astros right-hander Mike Fiers accomplished the feat Aug. 21 in Houston. No team was ever no-hit twice in a shorter span, according to MLB.com.

Arrieta fired baseball’s sixth no-hitter of the year, joining the San Francisco Giants’ Chris Heston, the Washington Nationals’ Max Scherzer, the Philadelphia Phillies’ Cole Hamels, the Seattle Mariners’ Hisashi Iwakuma and Fiers.

Cubs second baseman Starlin Castro made two big defensive plays to preserve Arrieta’s no-no.

In the bottom of the first inning, Castro fielded a grounder from Utley on the outfield grass. The ball took a convenient hop into Castro’s glove, and Castro threw Utley out. Then in the seventh, Castro speared left fielder Carl Crawford’s line drive with one hand.

Third baseman Kris Bryant provided all the offense with his 21st home run of the season, a two-run drive in the top of the first inning. Castro and center fielder Dexter Fowler each had three hits to lead Chicago’s 13-hit attack.

In the third inning, Dodgers third baseman Enrique Hernandez reached on a fielding error by Castro. Rollins drew a two-out walk in the sixth.

The Cubs used the win to break a four-game losing streak and to take over the top spot in the National League’s wild-card race by one game over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Dodgers remain 3 1/2 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West.

Chicago took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Alex Wood. Left fielder Chris Denorfia walked with one out, and then Bryant sent a fastball into the left field bleachers for his 21st home run of the season.

Wood (9-9) collected seven strikeouts in his six innings but threw 102 pitches. The left-hander allowed two runs, eight hits and one walk.

Los Angeles left-hander Clayton Kershaw threw the previous no-hitter at Dodger Stadium, beating the Colorado Rockies 8-0 on June 18, 2014. The last time the Dodgers were no-hit at home was a 6-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves’ Kent Mercker on April 8, 1994.

NOTES: The Cubs’ and Dodgers’ pitching staffs rank first and second, respectively, in strikeouts in the National League. Chicago has 1,121, seven more than Los Angeles. The Cubs’ offense also leads majors in strikeouts. ... Chicago 3B Kris Bryant leads all major league rookies with 79 RBIs. Bryant’s closest pursuer, San Francisco Giants 3B Matt Duffy, has 60 RBIs. ... Dodgers 3B Justin Turner was not in the lineup after starting the previous five games, the most in succession for Turner this season. Enrique Hernandez took his place at third base, though Turner saw action late in the game. ... Through Saturday, the Dodgers stole more than one base in only six games this season. ... The attendance was 46,679.