Kershaw, Dodgers ‘school’ Cubs

LOS ANGELES -- For the past 10 games, Clayton Kershaw has resembled the dominant pitcher that captured National League MVP and Cy Young honors last season.

Kershaw struck out a season-high tying 14, sparking the Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs before 44,874 at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

Kershaw (11-6), who is unbeaten in his last 10 starts with a 6-0 record and a 0.92 ERA, gave up a run on three hits with a walk in eight innings. Although he had his string of scoreless innings at home halted at 31 1/3, when Anthony Rizzo homered in the fourth inning, Kershaw retired 14 of the next 15 batters after the Cubs first baseman’s home run. Kershaw fanned Chicago third baseman Kris Bryant three times (he struck out four times overall).

“I felt like I had pretty decent command the whole night,” said Kershaw, who leads the majors with 236 strikeouts, fanning at least 10 batters in 11 games this season. “They’re really aggressive swinging at the first pitch pretty much the whole night.”

Kershaw has struck out 96 batters with just eight walks since July 3.

“I actually love the fact that we’ve went to school over the last two days,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon, whose club was beaten by San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner and the Giants on Thursday. “We saw two top-five pitchers in all of baseball. We had a hard time, and that’s OK. As we continue to move forward, I anticipate we’re going to be better against guys like this. But we have to learn.”

Closer Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 28 opportunities, allowing the National League West-leading Dodgers (71-56) to remain 2 1/2 games ahead of the Giants, who earned a 5-4 decision over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

Chicago (73-54) dropped its third contest in a row.

Los Angeles second baseman Chase Utley, who made his debut in front of Dodger fans after being acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies, went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple. Utley gave the Dodgers the lead in the sixth. He led off the inning by drawing a walk and advancing to second on a single by first baseman Adrian Gonzalez. Utley went to third on a Hammel wild pitch and scored on a throwing error by catcher Miguel Montero for a 2-1 Dodgers’ lead.

“He was a little wide with his throw and we scored a run right there,” said Utley, who has hit safety in 13 of his last 15 games since coming off the disabled list. “I noticed he didn’t look like he knew where the ball was. I took off, took a chance and it worked out. Probably a good throw I might be out there, but I had to take a chance.”

Gonzalez scored when pinch-hitter Scott van Slyke grounded into a double play for a 3-1 Dodgers’ advantage. An RBI single by Enrique Hernandez capped the scoring.

Cubs starter Jason Hammel (7-6) allowed three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five-plus innings.

Utley tripled home shortstop Jimmy Rollins, who reached on single, with one out in the third for a 1-0 Los Angeles lead.

Rizzo smoked a Kershaw fastball on a full-count for a solo shot to center and tied the score at 1 with one out in the fourth. Rizzo leads the Cubs with 26 home runs.

“Hit it really far, good hitter,” Kershaw said. “He’s kind of a reverse lefty, hits lefty better than righty. Three-two, challenged him and he made me pay. As long as it’s a solo home run, I‘m OK. We can win giving up one. It’s when they’re some guys on base and you start walking somebody and homers become two and three-run homers you get in trouble. You can deal with solo homers.”

NOTES: Longtime Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully announced he would return for his 67th season next year. ... The Dodgers placed RF Yasiel Puig on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Puig hurt himself in Thursday’s win over the Cincinnati Reds. INF Jose Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Puig’s spot on the roster. ... RHP Fernando Rodney was in a Cubs’ uniform for the first time since being obtained in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. The move reunited Rodney (5-5, 5.68 ERA, 16 saves), a two-time All-Star, with Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who managed him when the two were with the Tampa Bay Rays. To make room for Rodney, the Cubs optioned LHP Zac Rosscup to Triple-A Iowa. ... Cubs LHP Jon Lester (8-9, 3.44 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Mat Latos (4-9, 4.81 ERA) on Saturday.