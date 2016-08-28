Seager sets club mark as Dodgers upend Cubs

LOS ANGELES -- Escaping the first inning with minimal damage made all the difference in the world for Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers in a win Saturday over the Chicago Cubs.

"The Cubs are very good in the first inning," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Their guys get on you early and they just keep swarming and adding on."

Corey Seager set a new mark for home runs by a Dodgers shortstop in a season, leading Los Angeles to a 3-2 victory over the Cubs on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Seager cranked his 23rd home run, the most by a shortstop in a season in franchise history. Seager broke the 86-year-old mark of Glenn Wright, who hit 22 in 1930.

The Dodgers (72-57) ended a two-game skid and snapped a four-game winning streak by the Cubs (82-46). Los Angeles leads the San Francisco Giants, who host the Atlanta Braves later Saturday, by 1 1/2 games.

"I'm really proud of the way our guys fought today," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "We fought, fought, fought. I thought we represented ourselves well."

Urias (5-2) played a big role in turning back the Cubs' effort. Urias struck out eight, walked two and allowed a run on six hits in six innings. Urias gave up his lone run in the first and limited the Cubs from that point on.

It was a stark contrast from the first time Urias faced the Cubs on June 6 in his second major league start, giving up six runs (five earned) in five innings and suffering the loss in a 7-2 defeat.

"That's the beautiful part of this sport is that it gives you the opportunity to face teams [again]," said Urias, who earned his fourth straight win and has compiled a 4-0 mark with a 2.03 ERA since the All-Star break.

"It feels great. Like I said, I came to win and the team helped me with their defense. I'm thankful we got the win."

Urias said he felt much more confident facing the Cubs this time.

"In the beginning I felt strange, but now it feels like I'm a part of this level, I belong here. That's the biggest difference," Urias said.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 38th save.

Cubs starter Jason Hammel (13-7) lasted just 2 1/3 innings, surrendering three runs on five hits with one strikeout and no walks on 39 pitches (28 pitches).

"He was not happy with me taking him out that early and I can understand why because it's happened in the past," Maddon said. "I just didn't see the game straightening out."

Jason Heyward lined an RBI single to left to bring home Willson Contreras, who led off the seventh with a bunt and went to second on reliever Pedro Baez's throwing error, to slice Los Angeles' lead to 3-2 with one out in the inning, but the Cubs failed to score again.

Anthony Rizzo's RBI single scored Dexter Fowler, who reached on a walk and advanced to third on Kris Bryant's single, for a 1-0 Cubs' edge with none out in the first inning.

However, Seager's record-setting solo blast to right-center in the bottom of the inning tied the score.

"I think it was a 1-0 slider. I wasn't really looking to do that. It just happened to happen," said Seager, who is batting .452 with four home runs and 10 RBIs since Aug. 8.

And the record?

"It's always cool like that," Seager said. "You're not really thinking about it during the games. It's one of those things, like I've said before, you'll celebrate at the end of the year (and) not really now because you're worried about winning."

The Dodgers added two runs in the third on run-scoring singles by Chase Utley and Justin Turner for a 3-1 advantage.

NOTES: A crowd of 49,522 attended, allowing the Dodgers to top the three-million mark in attendance for the 20th time in the last 21 seasons. ... Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disk) will throw a simulated game on Tuesday. ... The 35 home runs by 3B Kris Bryant, which led the National League entering Saturday's games, are the most by a Cub since Derrek Lee hit 35 in 2009. Dodgers SS Corey Seager, Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo and Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy started the day tied for the National League lead in doubles with 37. ... Dodgers OF/1B Scott Van Slyke (right wrist irritation) is done for the season and is scheduled to undergo surgery soon. ... Chicago LHP Jon Lester (14-4, 2.81 ERA) will face Los Angeles RHP Brock Stewart (0-2, 11.25 ERA) in the series finale on Sunday.