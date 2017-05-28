Dodgers shut out Cubs again

LOS ANGELES -- When the 2017 season began, it did not look like Chase Utley and Chris Taylor would play much of a role with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It turns out the Dodgers are on a roll thanks to the 38-year-old veteran and the 26-year-old utilityman.

Utley drove in three runs with a pair of singles, and Taylor, who had one major league home run coming into the season, hit his sixth of the year, a two-run shot, as the Dodgers shut out the Chicago Cubs for the second straight day 5-0 on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Brandon McCarthy (5-1) pitched six sterling innings for his fifth win of the season, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out six. His win gives the Dodgers three starters with five or more wins already this season, joining Alex Wood (six) and Clayton Kershaw (seven).

Utley played a major role in the Dodgers reaching the National League Championship series against the World Champion Cubs last season, but he didn't re-sign with the club until February and was penciled into a role as a backup infielder and left-hander pinch hitter.

But after a deep slump the first month of the season and spot play, he got more playing time with Logan Forsythe injured. Since May 9, the former World Series hero for Philadelphia is hitting .349 with six extra-base hits and 12 RBIs.

"I'm seeing the ball better, and it's still fun to play and contribute," Utley said. "You always want to score early. I came up in situations where we were putting as little pressure on them, and I hit it where they weren't playing."

With two outs and two on in the fourth, Utley slapped a single to left off Cubs starter John Lackey (4-5) to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. An inning later, he came up with the bases loaded and two outs and delivered a two-run line-drive single to right-center to increase the Dodgers' lead to 5-0.

In between, Taylor hit a two-run home run into the left field seats that gave the Dodgers a cushion and set up Utley's game breaker.

Taylor didn't start the season with the club, being sent to the minors for two weeks until Forsythe suffered his toe injury and the club needed an infielder. Taylor's major league resume coming into 2017 included 85 strikeouts in 291 at-bats. But he changed his batting stance, incorporating a leg kick, and his approach, and has been on a tear ever since.

"I don't how much the leg kick has helped, but it's obviously a huge part," Taylor said. "Even in the minor leagues I never hit home runs. I've changed my approach, too, trying to get the ball in the air. Before I tried to stay on top of the ball and use my speed."

Taylor has made 25 starts and the Dodgers are 18-7 in those games. In May, he is hitting .337 with nine extra-base hits and 14 RBIs. He has also proved to be versatile. After filling in for Forsythe and Justin Turner (hamstring) at third, he was moved to center field this week to fill in for Joc Pederson (concussion protocol) despite never having played the position in the major leagues.

The duo praised each other.

"Chris has been real impressive," Utley said. "It's not easy to make that kind of (position) move and he's handled it well."

"We have a lot of hard-nosed guys on this team, and Chase is the perfect guy to watch and emulate," Taylor said.

McCarthy's fine day was just the latest in a lot of fine days for Dodger pitchers. The team is 8-2 in their last 10 games and the pitchers have held opponents to three runs or less in eight of those games.

The Cubs came into Los Angeles having won seven of their last nine but have yet to score a run in the first two games of the series, and they face Clayton Kershaw Sunday.

"As a group, they're carrying out their (pitching) game plan perfectly," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said with admiration "They beat us these two games. They were able to get some space in the game with those home runs (Taylor Saturday, Adrian Gonzalez Friday). We have to make adjustments when you face that kind of pitching and we haven't done that.

"The important thing for us tomorrow is to come out and get good at-bats, and try to avoid result type of thinking. We have our own ace Sunday (Jon Lester)."

The Cubs didn't get a runner past first until the eighth. Ross Stripling allowed one hit in three innings of relief for McCarthy to get his first career save.

The starting pitchers dominated early as the early start time, 4:15 p.m., left shadows across the infield and home plate and barely negligible wind in the park.

McCarthy didn't allow his first hit until the fourth and only two through his six. Lackey also was stout early before Utley and Taylor delivered.

In the fourth, Enrique Hernandez doubled off the wall in right and went to third on a wild pitch. Lackey walked left fielder Cody Bellinger on a 3-2 count and Utley lined a single to left for a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, Lackey walked his opposite, McCarthy, to start the inning, and Taylor slugged the next pitch into the left field seats. Catcher Yasmani Grandal singled to center and third baseman Kris Bryant couldn't come up with Adrian Gonzalez's nubber to put two on. After a force-out, Lackey again walked Bellinger to load the bases.

Utley worked the count to 3-2 before lining a single to right field for two runs and a 5-0 lead.

NOTES: Dodgers 2B Logan Forsythe did not start the game. He has been slumping since his return from the disabled list. Utley started at second and Enrique Hernandez at third ... The Dodgers hope to get 3B Justin Turner back from the disabled list next week. CF Joc Pederson could also return late next week ... Cubs rookie INF Ian Happ started again at second base. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he will work regular 2B Javier Baez back into the lineup soon ...Maddon also said he would platoon slumping LF Kyle Schwarber for the time being until the stocky Schwarber breaks out of his slump. He has seven home runs but is hitting .178 and was 0-for-3 Saturday ... LHP Mike Montgomery, a long-time reliever, is expected to make a start for the Cubs soon. RHP Eddie Butler filled in the No. 5 slot in the rotation last week with LHP Brett Anderson out with a lower back strain ... Aces duel in the series finale Sunday, the Cubs LHP Jon Lester facing the Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw.