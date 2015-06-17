Preview: Cubs at Indians

With much of the focus on elite prospects from both teams, the Cleveland Indians continue their rain-shortened three-game interleague series against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Veteran Carlos Santana stole the spotlight in Tuesday’s 6-0 victory at Wrigley Field, celebrating his return to the cleanup spot by belting a three-run homer and adding an RBI double.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor, a first-round pick of the Indians in 2011, made his first major-league start Tuesday and responded with a pair of hits and his first RBI. The Cubs also dipped into their deep farm system and called up catcher Kyle Schwarber, who struck out as a pinch hitter in his major-league debut. Kris Bryant, another of Chicago’s young studs who was promoted to the majors in mid-April, extended his hitting streak to 12 games in Tuesday’s loss - matching his career-best 12-game string from last month. The Cubs send Tsuyoshi Wada to the mound Wednesday to oppose Cleveland’s Shaun Marcum.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Plus Chicago, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Tsuyoshi Wada (0-1, 4.84 ERA) vs Indians RH Shaun Marcum (3-1, 4.09)

Wada still is in search of his first victory of the season after giving up three runs in only three-plus innings against Cincinnati last time out while not factoring in the decision. The 34-year-old from Japan also was knocked around for five runs on nine hits over 3 2/3 frames in his previous turn at Washington. Wada allowed a total of four earned runs in his first three starts but has yet to get through six innings.

Marcum is coming off his longest outing of the season on Thursday, when he blanked Seattle on two hits over seven innings while not walking a batter. He suffered his first loss in his previous start after giving up six runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 frames versus Baltimore. The 33-year-old Marcum is 3-1 with a 3.93 ERA in six career starts against the Cubs, but Anthony Rizzo is 3-for-5 with two doubles against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis is riding an 11-game hitting streak while LF Michael Brantley has hit safely in 12 of 13 contests.

2. Cubs 2B Addison Russell owns a seven-game hitting streak.

3. The Indians sold the contract of RHP Anthony Swarzak to the Doosan Bears in Korea.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Cubs 3