Preview: Cubs at Indians

The Chicago Cubs have to wonder which lineup will show up for the finale of their interleague series with the host Cleveland Indians on Thursday. The Cubs were shut out 6-0 at home Tuesday before routing the Indians 17-0 in Cleveland the following day to set up the rubber match of the rain-shortened three-game set.

Chicago showed off its power- and prospect-packed lineup Wednesday, scoring a season-high 17 runs despite leaving 17 runners on base. Recent call-up Kyle Schwarber collected four hits and two RBIs in his first major-league start and the Cubs clubbed four home runs, including a grand slam from rookie Kris Bryant off outfielder David Murphy in the ninth. The Cubs have won seven of their last 10 and are seven games above .500, matching their high-water mark for the season. Cleveland has dropped six of its last nine overall and four of its last five at home.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (5-2, 2.81 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (6-2, 3.54)

Hammel didn’t have his best command last time out, laboring through five innings and allowing four runs (two earned) in a no-decision against Cincinnati. The 32-year-old matched his season high with three walks and tied his campaign low with four strikeouts. Hammel is seeking his first win against the Indians — he is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in eight games (four starts) versus Cleveland.

Salazar has recorded consecutive quality starts, but he was on the wrong end of a shutout in his last turn. The 25-year-old from the Dominican Republic allowed three runs over seven innings in a 4-0 loss at Detroit, marking his fifth straight start allowing three or fewer runs. Salazar has never faced the Cubs and only one Chicago hitter has experience against him in the majors — Dexter Fowler is 1-for-4 with two walks and two strikeouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bryant is 19-for-53 during a 13-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in the majors.

2. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis had one of the Indians’ four hits Wednesday and is 15-for-45 during a 12-game hitting streak.

3. Cubs rookie 2B Addison Russell homered Wednesday and is 10-for-29 during an eight-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Indians 3