Cubs wallop Indians behind 18-hit attack

CLEVELAND -- On a night when the Cubs’ offense pounded out 17 runs on 18 hits, including four home runs, Manager Joe Maddon preferred to focus on his team’s defense and the pitching of left-hander Tsuyoshi Wada.

“Wada pitched really well and we made some spectacular plays on defense,” said Maddon after his team routed the Cleveland Indians 17-0 Wednesday night at Progressive Field.

“It’s going to be different tomorrow. We’re not going to score 17,” said Maddon of a game that ended with Cleveland, having run out of relievers, using outfielders Ryan Raburn and David Murphy to pitch the ninth inning, when the Cubs scored seven runs.

“It’s not a lot of fun to do that,” said Indians manager Terry Francona of having to use two outfielders as pitchers.

Maddon empathized with Francona’s plight.

“I’ve been there. It’s a bad feeling. An awful moment, but you’ve got to do it sometimes,” said Maddon.

Wada (1-1) pitched seven scoreless innings and gave up four hits. In his previous two starts, Wada had a 10.79 ERA, but he held Cleveland four singles, two of which never left the infield.

“Joe told me after my last start that I wasn’t pitching aggressive enough and wasn’t using my fastball enough. Tonight I tried to do that,” said Wada.

In his first major league start Cubs designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, a catcher called up from Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday, was 4-for-5, collecting his first four major league hits. Schwarber had a triple, three singles and two RBIs.

Schwarber’s triple drove in the first run of the game in what became a six-run Chicago second inning.

“That one got us going,” said Maddon. “He had some good swings. He’s a good hitter and he knows he’s a good hitter.”

The Cubs exploded for 10 runs in the first three innings, and every Chicago player wound up with at least one hit in the team’s 18-hit attack.

Third baseman Kris Bryant hit a ninth-inning grand slam off Murphy. Second baseman Addison Russell, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and right fielder Chris Denorfia also homered for Chicago. Denorfia drove in four runs.

Cleveland’s Shaun Marcum was 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in his first two starts in June, but the Cubs made quick work of the right-hander, who was gone after two innings. Marcum was rocked for six runs and six hits.

“I wasn’t throwing anything where I wanted to. It wasn’t a good day all around,” he said.

Left fielder Chris Coghlan led off the Chicago second inning with a single and scored the first run of the game on an RBI triple by Schwarber, his first major league hit.

Denorfia’s double moved Schwarber to third, and both runners scored on a three-run homer by Russell, giving the Cubs a 4-0 lead.

Center fielder Dexter Fowler kept the inning going with a single to right field, and Rizzo walloped his 12th home run of the season, a two-run shot into the seats in right field to extend the Chicago lead to 6-0.

The Cubs scored four more runs in the third to make it 10-0.

Left-hander Nick Hagadone relieved Marcum (3-2) to start the third and gave up singles to Coghlan and shortstop Starlin Castro. Schwarber singled to right to score Coghlan.

Right-hander Ryan Webb relieved Hagadone, but Denorfia greeted him with a booming three-run homer over the left-field wall to make it 10-0.

Raburn started the ninth inning, but had to leave after four batters.

“His arm was getting cranky,” said Francona.

Murphy came in from left field and gave up a single, a walk and a hit batter before Bryant put an exclamation point on the seven run inning with his first career grand slam.

NOTES: Indians manager Terry Francona has been impressed by the play of SS Francisco Lindor, the organization’s top prospect who is 3-for-11 in his first three games since he was called up from Triple-A Columbus. Lindor played his first game at Progressive Field on Wednesday night. “Obviously, he’s a pretty special 21-year-old,” Francona said. ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis has a 21-game home hitting streak after going 1-for-3 Wednesday. That’s the longest home hitting streak by an Indians player since Miguel Dilone hit safely in 27 consecutive games at Cleveland Stadium in July-August 1980. ... Cubs C Miguel Montero was a late scratch from the lineup because of back spasms. ... Before the game, the Cubs placed LHP Zac Rosscup on the disabled list due to left shoulder inflammation and recalled RHP Yoervis Medina from Triple-A Iowa.