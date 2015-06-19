Allen’s midgame outing helps Indians top Cubs

CLEVELAND -- The box score won’t reflect it, but closer Cody Allen got a save Thursday in the Cleveland Indians’ 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field.

The Indians and Cubs were tied 3-3 in the top of the fifth inning when rain delayed the game for 1 hour, 16 minutes. The Cubs had the bases loaded with two outs, so Cleveland manager Terry Francona brought in Allen to pitch as the game resumed.

“He asked me if I was open to it, and I said, ‘Absolutely’,” Allen said.

Francona said, “You can’t use your closer like that all the time, but in that situation, I’d rather lose with our best in a situation where the game is leveraged like that.”

The move paid off. Allen retired catcher Miguel Montero on a fly ball for the third out of the inning, preserving the 3-3 tie.

Indians third baseman Giovanny Urshela’s RBI single in the seventh inning drove in the eventual winning run. Instead of Allen finishing the game, however, right-hander Bryan Shaw got the last four outs to pick up his first save.

With one out and the score still 3-3 in the seventh, Cleveland catcher Yan Gomes singled off left-hander Travis Wood (3-3). Center fielder Michael Bourn also singled, moving Gomes to second.

Justin Grimm relieved Wood, but Urshela greeted the right-hander with a line-drive single to center, scoring Gomes to give Cleveland a 4-3 lead.

“For Gio to come through like that was big because Grimm has been carving up right-handed hitters,” Francona said.

The win went to right-hander Zach McAllister (2-2), who struck out four in 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. In one stretch from the sixth to the eighth innings, Allen and McAllister combined to strike out seven consecutive batters.

Following the rain delay, both starting pitchers, Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar and Chicago right-hander Jason Hammel, were removed from the game, setting up a battle of the bullpens.

“Everything was going nicely. The vibe in the dugout was great,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I thought we’d be able to do something after the rain, but it didn’t happen.”

Cleveland took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, which began with second baseman Jason Kipnis drawing a walk from Hammel. Shortstop Francisco Lindor followed with a single, moving Kipnis to third.

Left fielder Michael Brantley bounced a ground-rule double into the seats in the left field corner, scoring Kipnis and moving Lindor to third. Lindor then scored on a passed ball charged to Montero.

Brantley went to third on the passed ball, still with no outs. However, Hammel struck out first baseman Carlos Santana, designated hitter David Murphy and right fielder Brandon Moss to end the inning.

The Cubs got a run back in the third inning off Salazar. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber singled and went to third on a single by center fielder Dexter Fowler, who took a wide turn at first, drawing a wild throw from Lindor. The error allowed Schwarber to score, cutting Cleveland’s lead to 2-1.

The Indians added a run in the fourth inning. Murphy led off with a double, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Gomes to make it 3-1.

In the top of the fifth, the red-hot Schwarber tied it with his first major league home run, a two-run, opposite-field homer over the left field wall. Schwarber went 6-for-9, with a triple, a home run and four RBIs in the two-game series.

“Opposite field. That was very impressive,” Maddon said of Schwarber’s home run.

Salazar pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Hammel pitched four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and three hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

NOTES: Cleveland RHP Shaun Marcum was designated for assignment, and INF Zach Walters was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. To fill the roster spots, the Indians selected the contract of RHP Jeff Manship and recalled LHP Kyle Crockett from Columbus. ... Indians OF Michael Bourn was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball for making contact with an umpire during an argument after getting called out on strikes in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Cubs in Chicago. Bourn appealed, and he started Thursday night, going 1-for-3. ... Cubs RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Wednesday, throwing one scoreless, hitless inning. ... Chicago’s 17-0 win Wednesday featured the most runs scored by the Cubs in a shutout victory since they beat the San Diego Padres 19-0 on May 13, 1969.