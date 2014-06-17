Preview: Cubs at Marlins

The Chicago Cubs can clinch consecutive series wins on the road for the first time since last June with a victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. After taking two of three in Philadelphia over the weekend for their first series victory away from home in 2014, the Cubs outlasted the Marlins 5-4 in 13 innings on Monday. The Marlins have dropped four of five and are in danger of losing back-to-back series at home for only the second time this season.

Chicago managed just enough offense in the series opener and needed a pinch-hit RBI double from pitcher Travis Wood in the 13th to pull out a win. The Cubs hope to put up some runs for ace Jeff Samardzija for a change - they have been shut out five times in Samardzija’s 14 starts and have scored three or fewer runs in 10 of his outings. The all-time series is tied at 85-85 overall and 40-40 in Miami.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jeff Samardzija (2-6, 2.77 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 5.56)

Samardzija wasn’t at his best last time out, allowing four runs and a season-high nine hits over six innings in a loss at Pittsburgh. It was only the fourth time in 14 outings this season that he failed to record a quality start, but it marked the second time in his last three times out. Samardzija is 3-1 with a 4.93 ERA in 14 appearances (five starts) against Miami, including a win at home on June 7 in which he allowed two runs over seven frames.

DeSclafani is back in the majors after making four starts at Triple-A New Orleans, and he has taken over Jacob Turner’s spot in the rotation. The 24-year-old was solid in winning his major-league debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 14 but was tagged for five runs in 5 1/3 innings of a loss to Philadelphia his second time out. In his first two big-league starts, he struggled the second time through the order - allowing opponents to hit .304 from the fourth inning on after holding them to .250 over the first three frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami 3B Casey McGehee reached base in five of his six plate appearances Monday and is hitting .435 during an 11-game hitting streak, which matches his career high.

2. Cubs SS Starlin Castro has recorded three or more hits in 11 games this season, tying him with Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki for the most in the majors.

3. McGehee (2-for-11) and Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton (3-for-13) have not fared well against Samardzija.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Marlins 3