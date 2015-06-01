Preview: Cubs at Marlins

After facing two straight contenders and with two more tough series on the horizon, the Chicago Cubs need to take advantage of a trip to Miami to take on the Marlins for three games starting Monday. The Cubs salvaged a two-game split with Kansas City on Sunday after dropping two of three to Washington, and they need some positive momentum before facing the Nationals for four more games next weekend and wrapping up a nine-game road trip in Detroit.

Chicago continues to grind out close games, splitting with the Royals by winning 2-1 in 11 innings to improve to 14-10 in one-run games. The Marlins dropped a one-run contest Sunday, falling 4-3 to the New York Mets to miss a chance for a three-game sweep. Miami is 4-9 since general manager Dan Jennings took over the managerial role. First baseman Justin Bour has flourished of late, though, homering in three straight games and going 2-for-4 Sunday to raise his average to .369.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (3-2, 2.98 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (0-1, 9.39)

Hammel is winless over his last three starts despite going at least seven innings in each and allowing a total of five earned runs over that stretch. The 32-year-old racked up a season-high nine strikeouts in his last turn but allowed four runs over seven innings in a loss at Arizona. Hammel is 1-3 with a 4.86 ERA in eight appearances (six starts) against the Marlins, and he did not receive a decision in either of his two matchups with them last season.

Urena hopes for more success in his second big-league start after getting dinged for five runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings in a loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Dominican also struggled out of the bullpen early in the season for the Marlins, but he showed his potential in six starts at Triple-A New Orleans by going 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA. All three of Urena’s previous appearances with the Marlins have come on the road.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins 2B Dee Gordon is 14-for-41 during a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant is 21-for-65 over his last 18 games and has hit safely in 16 of those contests.

3. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton is 5-for-12 with a homer versus Hammel while CF Ichiro Suzuki is 8-for-20 against the right-hander.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Marlins 4