Preview: Cubs at Marlins

The wealth of talent the Chicago Cubs have amassed is beginning to result in a balanced offensive attack. The Cubs hope their lineup can continue to produce when they aim for a second straight road win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Rookies Kris Bryant, Jorge Soler and Addison Russell each drove in runs along with veterans Anthony Rizzo and Starlin Castro as the Cubs opened their three-game set in Miami with a 5-1 win Monday. Chicago’s pitching staff has been outstanding in consecutive wins, as well, allowing a total of two runs and 10 hits. The Marlins have dropped two straight and five of their last seven, scoring two or fewer runs four times over that span. Miami is 4-10 since general manager Dan Jennings took over the managerial role.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 3.76 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Brad Hand (0-1, 4.50)

Hendricks seemingly has shaken off his early struggles with consecutive strong outings. The 25-year-old followed a five-hit shutout at San Diego on May 21 with seven innings of one-run ball in a no-decision against Washington on Tuesday. Hendricks has never faced the Marlins.

Hand struggled out of the bullpen but turned in a solid outing in his first start of the season Wednesday at Pittsburgh. He held the Pirates to four hits over five scoreless frames but didn’t get a decision in a 5-2 loss. Hand is 4-18 with a 4.45 ERA in 32 career starts and 1-1 with a 4.39 ERA in 35 relief appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Castro, who homered Monday, needs one hit to supplant Ron Santo as the youngest player to record 900 hits for the Cubs.

2. Marlins LF Christian Yelich is 12-for-36 during a nine-game hitting streak and has at least one hit in each of his seven career games versus the Cubs.

3. The Cubs are 19-0 when leading after eight innings and 19-7 when scoring first.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Marlins 3