Preview: Cubs at Marlins

The Miami Marlins look to notch back-to-back series victories for the first time in a month when they wrap up a three-game set with the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. The Marlins haven’t won a series from the Cubs since 2013 and haven’t done so at home since April 2012.

Miami evened the series with a 5-2 victory Tuesday as Marcell Ozuna provided an offensive boost with a bases-clearing three-run double and Giancarlo Stanton blasted his 16th home run. The Cubs squandered too many scoring chances, going 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Marlins right-hander Dan Haren hopes to keep the Cubs on their heels and continue his success at home, where he is 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA in five starts this season. The all-time regular-season series is tied 87-87 overall, 42-42 in Miami and 6-6 at Marlins Park.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WPWR (Chicago), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (4-3, 3.30 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Dan Haren (5-2, 3.03)

Lester was a tough-luck loser his last time out despite recording his seventh straight quality start. The 31-year-old matched his season high with 10 strikeouts and allowed two runs (one earned) over seven innings, but the Cubs were shut out 3-0 by Washington. Lester is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in two career starts against the Marlins, but he hasn’t faced them since 2009.

Haren has notched three consecutive quality starts, allowing four runs over 21 innings during that stretch. The 34-year-old earned the win in his last turn, holding the New York Mets to two runs over seven innings despite surrendering a pair of solo homers. Haren has faced the Cubs seven times, going 2-3 with a 5.71 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs SS Starlin Castro picked up his 900th career hit Tuesday, supplanting Ron Santo as the youngest player with 900 hits as a Cub at 25 years, two months and nine days old.

2. Marlins 3B Martin Prado is 5-for-7 with three doubles versus Lester.

3. Chicago RF Jorge Soler sat out Tuesday with an ankle injury and is scheduled for an MRI on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Marlins 3