Preview: Cubs at Marlins

The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of a season high-tying three-game losing streak as they head out on an 11-game road trip beginning Thursday. The Cubs are 22-12 on the road and hope to continue that success with a four-game series at the Miami Marlins to kick off the long trek.

The Marlins are 4-2 on their current homestand and are coming off a 3-0 win over Atlanta on Wednesday to salvage a split of a quick two-game set. Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen gets the ball for the opener against the Cubs and hopes to improve upon a shaky resume at Marlins Park, where he has pitched to a 5.98 ERA in eight starts this season. Chicago’s usually steady offense fell silent in a three-game sweep at the hands of visiting St. Louis earlier in the week, as the Cubs managed only seven runs in the series. Chicago has scored six or more runs in eight of 14 games started by left-hander Jon Lester, who is slated to take the mound Thursday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (9-3, 2.06 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Wei-Yin Chen (4-2, 5.22)

Lester has won five straight games, posting quality starts and striking out at least seven in each outing. The 32-year-old was able to work around some trouble Saturday against Pittsburgh, as he allowed 11 baserunners over six innings but limited the damage to three runs. Lester is 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts against the Marlins and was dinged for six runs over five innings in a loss last season.

Chen is coming off his shortest outing of the season, as he was rocked for six runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Saturday. The 30-year-old from Taiwan did keep the ball in the park, though, after allowing seven homers over his previous two starts. Chen has never faced the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami 3B/1B Chris Johnson is a career .342 hitter against the Cubs, the second-highest average among active players with at least 125 at-bats against Chicago behind Miguel Cabrera (.348).

2. Cubs C Willson Contreras homered Wednesday and has hit safely in all four major-league games in which he has had a plate appearance, collecting five RBIs.

3. Marlins OF Ichiro Suzuki has 2,983 major-league hits and needs four to tie Sam Rice for 30th on the all-time MLB list.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Marlins 2