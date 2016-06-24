Preview: Cubs at Marlins

The frustrating losses have piled up lately for the Chicago Cubs, who have dropped a season-high four straight heading into the second contest of their four-game series against the host Miami Marlins on Friday. The Marlins have won five of their last seven to pull into a second-place tie in the National League East.

The Cubs have been bitten hard by the injury bug, with outfielders Jorge Soler and Dexter Fowler landing on the disabled list with hamstring injuries and slugging first baseman Anthony Rizzo nursing a back injury. The result is a weakened bench, which haunted Chicago when it loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning but couldn’t capitalize in a 4-2 loss in Thursday’s series opener. The offensive woes haven’t been limited to the late innings, though, as the Cubs have totaled only nine runs during their first four-game skid of the season. Miami, meanwhile, has blasted 10 home runs in its last seven games - including solo shots by Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna on Thursday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 2.94 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (6-6, 3.92)

Hendricks racked up a career-high 12 strikeouts Sunday as he held Pittsburgh to one run and seven hits over six innings to snap a two-start losing streak. Keeping the ball in the park has been a bit of an issue recently for the 26-year-old, who has allowed a home run in four straight outings. Hendricks is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in two career starts against the Marlins and lost his only turn at Marlins Park.

Koehler issued a career-high six walks last time out but was able to limit Colorado to two hits over six scoreless frames to earn the win. It was the third straight victory and fifth consecutive quality start for the 29-year-old, who has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last nine outings. Koehler is 1-0 with a 3.63 ERA in four career games (three starts) against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rizzo sat out Thursday with lower back tightness and is day-to-day, while C Willson Contreras made his first major-league start at first base.

2. Miami has scored first in a major league-best 45 games and is 29-16 in those contests, while the Cubs are 31-6 when scoring first - the best record in the majors when drawing first blood.

3. The Cubs are 44-0 when leading after eight innings but just 1-22 when entering the ninth with a deficit.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Marlins 3