Preview: Cubs at Marlins

The Miami Marlins are on the verge of winning a series against the top team in the majors, and they have the right guy on the mound Sunday to finish it off. The Marlins hope Jose Fernandez can continue his incredible performance at home in the finale of a four-game series against the visiting Chicago Cubs.

The Marlins regained the lead in the series with a 9-6 win Saturday, getting another home run and three more RBIs from first baseman Justin Bour, who has two homers and seven RBIs over the past two games. Now they give the ball to Fernandez, who is 23-1 with a 1.48 ERA in 34 career starts at Marlins Park. The Cubs endured a rare rough outing from their starting pitcher with John Lackey getting hit hard Saturday and look for right-hander Jason Hammel to get them back on track. Chicago has dropped five of its last six games but still owns the best record in the majors.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ABC 7 (Chicago), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (7-3, 2.55 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (9-3, 2.36)

Hammel is winless in his last three starts and is coming off his roughest outing of the season Tuesday against St. Louis. The 33-year-old surrendered a pair of home runs and allowed four runs over 5 2/3 innings. Hammel is 2-4 with a 4.09 ERA in 10 games (eight starts) against the Marlins but is 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA in five meetings since 2011.

Fernandez had won eight straight starts before suffering a loss June 11 at Arizona and taking a no-decision Tuesday against Atlanta. The 23-year-old was dominant against the Braves, though, striking out seven and allowing one hit over seven scoreless innings. He has allowed one run or fewer in seven of his last eight outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs C/1B Willson Contreras has hit safely in all seven games in which he has had a plate appearance and is batting .400 with three homers and nine RBIs.

2. Marlins OF Ichiro Suzuki started in place of CF Marcell Ozuna (sore left wrist) on Saturday and collected his 2,984th major-league hit.

3. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo (back) returned to the lineup Saturday after missing the previous two games and went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to six games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Cubs 3