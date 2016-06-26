Marlins pick up another win over Cubs

MIAMI -- Giancarlo Stanton and Justin Bour drove in three runs each as the Miami Marlins defeated the Chicago Cubs 9-6 on Saturday afternoon at Marlins Park.

The Marlins entered the fifth inning trailing 4-3 but took control with a four-run inning. Martin Prado had a tying single, Stanton had the go-ahead single and Bour had an RBI double.

Marlins closer A.J. Ramos, who inherited one runner in the ninth, got the last two outs for his 24th save of the season. Dating to last season, he has 33 consecutive saves, which ties Steve Cishek for the franchise record.

Miami (40-35) has won two of three games in the series, which concludes Sunday when the Marlins send Jose Fernandez to the mound. Fernandez is 23-1 with a 1.48 ERA in his career at Marlins Park.

Chicago (48-25), which has suddenly slumped, losing five of its past six games, will start Jason Hammel (7-3) on Sunday.

Miami starter Paul Clemens (1-0) claimed his first major-league win since 2013. The 28-year-old improved his career record to 5-8 with his first big-league win as a starting pitcher.

Clemens, making his second start with the Marlins, was far from overpowering. He lasted five innings and allowed four runs, including two homers. In 10 innings with the Marlins this year, he has given up five homers.

But the Marlins, who trailed 4-1 after three innings because of Clemens' poor start, battled back.

Cubs starter John Lackey (7-4) took the loss, lasting a season-low 4 1/3 innings and allowing seven hits, three walks and a season-high seven runs. His ERA rose from 2.78 to 3.29.

Miami scored first. After falling behind 0-2, leadoff batter Ichiro Suzuki drew a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a Prado single and scored on a Christian Yelich sacrifice fly.

Chicago tied the score in the second when Miguel Montero pulled an inside fastball for a homer to right. For Montero, who entered the game batting .197 and has battled a knee injury, it was his fourth homer of the season.

The Cubs took a 4-1 lead in the third. Willson Contreras walked with two outs. Javier Baez was then hit by a Clemens pitch -- and he wasn't happy about it, either. Addison Russell made Clemens pay in the next at-bat, drilling a three-run homer to left on a 2-0 pitch. It was Russell's seventh homer of the year.

Miami closed the gap to 4-3 in the fourth on a two-run homer by Bour, who pulled a fastball to the upper deck in right. It was his 14th homer of the season and his third in three games. It's his best homer streak of the year.

The Marlins' game-changing fifth started with a one-out infield single by Suzuki, which put him 16 hits away from 3,000. Suzuki scored on Prado's double and, after a Yelich walk, Stanton's soft single to left center.

After that, Miami never trailed again.

NOTES: Miami CF Marcell Ozuna (sore left wrist) sat out Saturday and might rest Sunday as well. Ichiro Suzuki started in his place. ... Miami, looking for a veteran starting pitcher, has inquired about Jake Odorizzi (Tampa Bay Rays), Bud Norris (Atlanta Braves) and Drew Pomeranz (San Diego Padres). ... Cubs 2B Ben Zobrist (foot) sat out after getting hit by a pitch. Javier Baez started in his place. ... Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo (back) and C Miguel Montero (knee) returned after missing two games each. ... Cubs C/1B Willson Contreras started in left field for the first time since 2014, when he was in the low minors. Since turning pro in 2009, this was just the seventh game he started in left. ... Cubs RF Jason Heyward hit leadoff for just the second time this year.