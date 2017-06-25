MIAMI – Right-hander Edinson Volquez continued his perfect record against the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins defeated the defending World Series champions 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo home run, his 20th long ball of the season, and Martin Prado added a two-run double to lead the Marlins (34-40), who split their four-game series against the Cubs (38-37).

Volquez is 8-0 with a 3.12 ERA against the Cubs in 13 career appearances.

Volquez (4-8) was wild, walking five batters, and his high pitch count led to an early exit. Still, he allowed just five hits and two runs, and A.J. Ramos picked up his 12th save of the season as part of a stellar effort by the bullpen.

Cubs left-hander Mike Montgomery (1-4), who picked up a save the last time he faced the Marlins on June 5, took the loss, allowing four hits, two walks, three runs (none earned) in six innings.

Miami opened the scoring in the first inning. Ichiro Suzuki reached on a fielding error by shortstop Addison Russell. Miami cashed in with an RBI single by Marcell Ozuna -- who got his hit on the fourth straight curveball he saw -- and on Prado's two-run double.

Chicago missed an opportunity in the second inning when Anthony Rizzo flied out to center field with two down and the bases loaded.

The Cubs cut their deficit to 3-2 with two sacrifice flies -- Rizzo in the fourth and Tommy La Stella in the fifth.

But the Miami bullpen did an excellent job. Jarlin Garcia (one inning), David Phelps (1 2/3 innings) and Ramos (1 1/3 innings) pitched scoreless baseball for the Marlins, and Stanton added his insurance run in the seventh.

NOTES: Cubs SS Addison Russell (right shoulder discomfort) left the game in the fourth inning. ... Miami rested CF Christian Yelich and 2B Dee Gordon. Miami's Ichiro Suzuki, 43, became the oldest starting center fielder in baseball since at least 1900. ... Chicago rested CF Albert Almora. ... The Cubs have signed their first pick in this year's draft (LHP Brendon Little) and their third selection (RHP Cory Abbott). The middle of those three picks, RHP Alex Lange, is still playing his season and this weekend beat No. 1 Oregon State at the College World Series. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton leads all National League batters with 12 homers that average at least 110 mph in exit velocity. ... Chicago opens a four-game series on Monday at the Washington Nationals. ... The Marlins are off Monday and on Tuesday start a series against the New York Mets that will conclude their 10-game homestand. The Marlins and Mets have split 200 games in south Florida, each winning 100.