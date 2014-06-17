Cubs pitcher beats Marlins with 13th-inning pinch hit

MIAMI -- When it comes to hitting, Travis Wood is no ordinary pitcher.

The Cubs left-hander proved that Monday night, when his two-out, pinch-hit, run-scoring double in the top of the 13th inning led Chicago to a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

“I always hit growing up, out of high school,” said Wood, who has eight homers in his five-year big-league career, including two this season. “It’s part of my job as a starting pitcher in the National League, so I practice at it and try to do the best I can.”

Marlins right-hander Jacob Turner, who earlier in the day was demoted from the rotation to the bullpen, took the ball to start the 13th and gave up a one-out single to left fielder Junior Lake. Wood, pinch-hitting for reliever Charlie Villanueva, stroked his game-winner to left one out later.

Villanueva (3-5) pitched two scoreless, hitless innings. James Russell retired the side in order in the bottom of the 13th for his first save of the season.

Turner (2-5) wound up charged with one run on two hits in one inning.

“I left a pitch over the middle (to Wood),” Turner said.

Turner, who said he treated Wood as he would any other hitter, was asked about the change from starter to reliever.

“I‘m just trying to help the team win,” he said. “There is an adjustment warming up, but once you are out there, it’s just a matter of making quality pitches.”

Chicago (29-39) is 4-4 on a 10-game road trip that ends Wednesday.

Miami (35-34) fell to 1-3 on its current 10-game homestand. The Marlins got a two-run homer, a single and a steal from right fielder Giancarlo Stanton.

The Cubs scored four runs in the sixth inning to take a 4-3 lead. The rally featured a three-run homer by shortstop Starlin Castro, who took a high breaking pitch from Marlins starter Tom Koehler and belted it to left. It was his 10th homer of the season.

“Other than the curveball that I hung there (to Castro), they did a good job of hitting some quality pitches,” Koehler said. “I made some good pitches but got into a jam. And (Castro) does what he does when he gets a hanging breaking ball -- he crushed it to the Clevelander (nightclub beyond left field).”

Miami tied the score in the bottom of the sixth when left fielder Marcell Ozuna tripled to right-center and scored on shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria’s deep fly to right. Hechavarria’s shot forced Cubs right fielder Ryan Sweeney to make a stellar over-the-shoulder catch near the wall.

Center fielder Jake Marisnick, called up from Triple-A earlier in the day, singled and stole second to lead off the first inning. He then trotted home on Stanton’s home run, a line-drive shot to the opposite field that never seemed to soar higher than 20 feet.

“I’ve never seen a home run like that,” said Cubs starter Jason Hammel, who gave up the shot. “I think it took two seconds to get out of the ballpark. That was impressive.”

Miami made it 3-0 in the third when Stanton hit a two-out single, stole second and scored on third baseman Casey McGehee’s single to left.

“We came out swinging the bats well,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “But then we gave it all back with one swing (on Castro’s homer), and we lose on a hit by a pitcher. I don’t know what else to say.”

NOTES: The Marlins made eight roster moves, including putting LF Christian Yelich (strained back) on the 15-day disabled list, designating LHP Randy Wolf, 37, and RHP Kevin Slowey, 30, for assignment and sending INF Donovan Solano down to Triple-A New Orleans. ... Miami called up four players from New Orleans: LHP Andrew Heaney, RHP Anthony DeSclafani, OF Jake Marisnick and 1B Justin Bour. ... Heaney, 23, the team’s top prospect, will make his major league debut Thursday against the Mets. ... DeSclafani, 24, will make his third start Tuesday, facing Cubs RHP Jeff Samardzija. ... Marisnick started Monday in center field, moving Marcell Ozuna to left. ... Miami also announced the signing of RHP Tyler Kolek, 18, the second overall pick in this year’s draft. ... Samardzija, despite a 2-6 record, is having a career year with a 2.77 ERA. According to published reports, he and Monday’s starter, RHP Jason Hammel, are being discussed in potential trades.