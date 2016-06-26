Fernandez helps Marlins beat Cubs

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins flexed their muscles literally and figuratively this weekend.

Jose Fernandez struck out 13 and continued his dominance at home as the Miami Marlins defeated the slumping Chicago Cubs 6-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Miami (41-35) took three out of four in the series against Chicago (48-25). The Cubs have lost six of their past seven games.

The Marlins are six games over .500 for the first time since June of 2012. They have clinched their third straight winning month to begin a season for just the second time in franchise history and the first time since 1997.

"Our guys are playing magic, man," Fernandez said. "It's beautiful to watch."

Marlins fans would say the same about Fernandez, who is 24-1 with a 1.48 ERA in his career at Marlins Park. Fernandez, who is 10-3 overall this season with a 2.28 ERA, held the Cubs to four hits -- all singles -- three walks and one run in seven innings.

It was the sixth time this season that Fernandez has had 10 or more strikeouts, breaking a franchise record. His 13 strikeouts were also one short of his career high.

Fernandez was even strong at the plate, hitting a double in the fifth and pointing to his right biceps after reaching second base. It was his first extra-base hit since July 22, 2015, and Fernandez said he got excited.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he didn't see Fernandez point at his biceps. But even if he had seen it, Maddon said he wouldn't have taken offense.

"You've got to love the guy -- his delivery, stuff, his competitive nature," Maddon said. "And I like the way he goes about it -- he's having fun."

Cubs starter Jason Hammel (7-4) took the loss, allowing four hits, two walks and two runs in six innings.

Miami opened the scoring, getting a second-inning run. Justin Bour, a not-fast runner, walked and scored from first on a one-out double by Derek Dietrich, who golfed a low fastball to right-center.

Chicago tied the score 1-1 in the third inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Fernandez fell behind 2-0 in the count to Kris Bryant, who then hit a sacrifice fly to deep center. Fernandez escaped further damage by striking out Anthony Rizzo.

Miami went up 2-1 in the sixth, but it took a video replay to make it happen.

Giancarlo Stanton doubled to center past a diving Jason Heyward. With Stanton on third and Dietrich on first with one out, Adeiny Hechavarria hit a grounder to Bryant at third base.

Bryant, though, had to double-clutch to allow second baseman Ben Zobrist to get to the bag for the force. And Zobrist's relay to first was not in time for the double play, although it was originally called out on the field.

"We were worried about the bunt," Maddon said, explaining why Zobrist was so far from the base. "We were in a different defensive look. Had it been normal (defense), it would have been an easy double play."

Miami extended its lead to 3-1 in the seventh. Pinch hitter Miguel Rojas singled and came around to score on a single by Christian Yelich. And Miami capped the scoring in the sixth on a three-run double by Martin Prado.

Despite the loss, the Cubs said there is no reason to worry.

Rizzo communicated that sarcastically, saying: "Oof, we better call in reinforcements and call that panic button."

Turning serious, Rizzo added: "We've put ourselves in a good position to go through these (losing) stretches. I'm not saying it's OK. I'm not saying it's fun. But it's a long season."

Hammel agreed.

"I don't think we're panicking," he said. "We just ran into a hot Miami club that is playing really good baseball."

NOTES: Marlins CF Ichiro Suzuki went 0-for-4 and has 2,984 career hits. He is one behind Sam Rice for 30th place on the MLB career list. ... Marlins pitchers have a 4.23 ERA when throwing to C J.T. Realmuto. With C Jeff Mathis starting as he was on Sunday, their ERA is 3.00. ... CF Marcell Ozuna (sore left wrist) sat for the second straight game but will likely play in Miami's next game, Tuesday at the Detroit Tigers. ... By winning game No. 40 on Saturday, the Marlins are about a month ahead of when they won that many last year (July 22). ... Cubs 2B Ben Zobrist (foot) returned after a one-game absence. ... The Cubs lead the NL in runs per game (5.26) and lead the majors in best ERA (2.48) among starters. ... Marlins RHP Nefi Ogando was reinstated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. ... Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (11-2, 1.75 ERA) starts Monday at the Cincinnati Reds. But the Cubs are just 2-3 in his past five starts after going 23-0 with him on the mound.