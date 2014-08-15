Preview: Cubs at Mets

New York Mets captain David Wright and Chicago Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro carry 13-game hitting streaks into their teams’ opener of a four-game series at Citi Field on Friday. While both players are faring well, their respective clubs have seen better days as New York was swept at home by Washington while Chicago sits comfortably at the bottom of the National League Central. Wright collected five hits versus the Nationals but went 0-for-10 as Chicago swept New York at Wrigley Field on June 3-5.

Castro played a significant role in one of those victories, avenging a costly error by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the Cubs’ 5-4 win on June 4. The 24-year-old Dominican has reached double-digit hitting streaks on 10 occasions and sits one shy of the third 14-game run of his career. Chicago has won 10 of its last 17 but settled for a split of its four-game series with division-leading Milwaukee after dropping a 6-2 decision on Thursday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Travis Wood (7-9, 4.86 ERA) vs. Mets RH Zack Wheeler (7-8, 3.53)

Wood settled for his fourth straight no-decision and remained winless since June 15 despite allowing just one run on four hits in six innings versus Tampa Bay on Sunday. The 27-year-old also received a no-decision against the Mets after permitting two runs and five walks in five frames on June 5. Wood has struggled mightily with his control, issuing five free passes on three separate occasions this season and 61 walks in 139 innings.

Wheeler settled for a no-decision after allowing three runs on as many hits in six innings against Philadelphia on Sunday. The 24-year-old is 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA in his last eight outings, yielding two or fewer runs in seven trips to the mound. Wheeler received a no-decision in his lone career start versus the Cubs on June 3 despite scattering two hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo has gone 4-for-10 with two homers in his last three games but is 0-for-3 lifetime against Wheeler.

2. New York RF Curtis Granderson is mired in a 1-for-15 stretch over his last three contests and is 0-for-5 versus Wood.

3. The Cubs reportedly plan to recall RHP Dan Straily from Triple-A Iowa to start Saturday’s game versus the Mets.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Cubs 2