Preview: Cubs at Mets

The New York Mets hope that the one timely hit in the series opener ignites their sputtering offense as they continue their four-game set versus the visiting Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Eric Campbell made the most of his first start in a week by belting a three-run homer as New York snapped its three-game skid with a 3-2 triumph on Friday. The free-swinging Cubs struck out 14 times in the opener and have done so 91 times in their last eight contests.

Starlin Castro had a pair of singles on Friday to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. The talented shortstop has reached this plateau on three separate occasions during his young career and could take the next step against Saturday starter Jonathon Niese, against whom he is 5-for-16 (.313) with a homer and five RBIs. New York captain David Wright saw his 13-game hitting streak come to an end in the series opener and is 0-for-13 this season versus Chicago.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Dan Straily (1-2, 4.93 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jonathon Niese (6-8, 3.46)

Acquired in the deal that sent Jeff Samardzija to Oakland, Straily has recorded a 3-3 mark with a 3.00 ERA in his initial seven starts with Triple-A Iowa. “We have a stretch of no days off, so we’re going to have Straily come up and give us a start,” Chicago manager Rick Renteria said. The 25-year-old Straily, whose last start in the majors came on May 7, is expected to be shipped back to the minors after the game.

Niese snapped a four-start losing streak and posted his first win since June 28 as he allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings against Philadelphia on Monday. The 27-year-old owns a 2-4 career record versus the Cubs while allowing the opposition to bat .323 against him. Niese is just 2-3 at home this season, with his last victory at Citi Field coming against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 22.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago rookie 2B Javier Baez has struck out 19 times in 49 at-bats.

2. New York RF Curtis Granderson is 1-for-21 in his last five games.

3. The Cubs optioned struggling OF Junior Lake (.216) to Triple-A Iowa after Friday’s game.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Cubs 1