Preview: Cubs at Mets

The New York Mets have benefited from a home run from an unexpected power source and some shoddy defense by the Chicago Cubs to win the first two contests of their four-game set. After mustering just four hits in each tilt, the Mets will look for some more conventional offense on Sunday afternoon as they vie for a series victory. Juan Lagares has two of the eight hits for the Mets, who could be without David Wright after the captain exited Saturday’s 7-3 triumph after being drilled in the shoulder by a pitch in the sixth inning.

Wright hasn’t provided much of a jolt against the Cubs, going 0-for-15 in five meetings this season. Chicago’s Welington Castillo, on the other hand, has done just fine as he belted a solo homer among his two hits Saturday and is 8-for-23 in his career versus New York. The free-swinging Cubs continue to flail at the plate, striking out on 24 occasions in the series and 101 times in their last nine contests.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (6-4, 2.77 ERA) vs. Mets RH Rafael Montero (0-3, 6.12)

Arrieta suffered his second straight loss despite allowing just two runs on five hits in 7 1/3 innings in a 3-1 setback to Milwaukee on Monday. The 28-year-old has permitted one homer in back-to-back contests after keeping the ball in the park in each of his previous seven outings. Arrieta settled for a no-decision in his previous meeting with the Mets on June 3, yielding one run on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Montero suffered his third loss in five outings after allowing five runs on seven hits in five innings en route to a 7-1 setback to Washington on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Dominican was victimized by the long ball, surrendering three homers to the Nationals after being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Montero, who remains in search of his first major-league win, has been taken deep eight times in 25 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 3B Luis Valbuena is expected to return to the starting lineup despite being mired in a 1-for-31 slump, manager Rick Renteria said.

2. New York RF Curtis Granderson is just 1-for-25 in his last six games, but is batting .409 (9-for-22) in his career versus Arrieta.

3. Cubs’ prized prospect OF Matt Szczur will join the team from Triple-A Iowa prior to Sunday’s game, according to multiple reports.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Mets 4