Preview: Cubs at Mets

Despite mustering precisely four hits in each contest, the New York Mets have won two of three heading into Monday afternoon’s series finale against the visiting Chicago Cubs. The Mets claimed the set’s first two before Starlin Castro continue his torrid hitting display by belting the go-ahead homer to lead off the ninth in Sunday’s 2-1 triumph. Castro, who is 26-for-65 while hitting safely in 15 of his last 16 games, has enjoyed success - albeit in a small sample size (2-for-3) - versus Monday starter Bartolo Colon.

While Castro is riding high, New York has produced four hits or fewer in four consecutive contests - accounting for the third-longest streak in franchise history. For this season’s club to avoid being linked to the 1963 and 2004 renditions, it will need to find some offense on Monday. Unfortunately for manager Terry Collins’ crew, captain David Wright is expected to miss his second straight game with an ailing shoulder.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (4-1, 1.73 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (11-10, 3.85)

Hendricks posted his third straight victory after scattering six hits over 7 1/3 scoreless innings en route to a 3-0 triumph against Milwaukee on Tuesday. The 24-year-old Dartmouth product has allowed five runs on 28 hits in his last five outings (35 2/3 innings) after a rocky debut on July 10. Hendricks has permitted just two homers, but his nine walks leave a bit to be desired.

After notching his 200th career victory on Aug. 8, Colon allowed two runs - one earned - and struck out eight in seven innings to take the loss versus Washington five days later. Speaking of hard-luck setbacks, the 41-year-old Dominican was handed that fate in his last meeting with the Cubs in 2013 -- falling to 0-2 in his career versus the franchise despite permitting only two runs in seven innings. Colon has yielded two runs or fewer in four of his last five outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago 3B Luis Valbuena, who had an RBI single to snap a 1-for-32 skid on Sunday, has homered twice in five at-bats versus Colon.

2. New York RF Curtis Granderson ended a 1-for-28 skid with an RBI single in the eighth inning on Sunday.

3. Cubs OF Matt Szczur made his major-league debut as a pinch runner on Sunday and could draw the start in the series finale.

PREDICTION: Mets 2, Cubs 1