Preview: Cubs at Mets

The magician employed by Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon might not have been necessary, because the Cubs seem to have plenty of magic when they face the New York Mets. Chicago will aim for its eighth straight win over the Mets dating to last season when the struggling offensive teams continue a three-game series Wednesday at Citi Field.

Maddon brought in a magician to lighten the mood before Tuesday’s series opener, which the Cubs claimed 1-0 behind an RBI double from Matt Szczur and a combined three-hitter from four pitchers. Cubs left-hander Jon Lester, the club’s prized offseason acquisition, hopes to keep the Mets’ bats quiet as he aims to snap a seven-start winless streak dating to May 16. Lester beat the Mets on May 11 in Chicago, holding them to three runs over six innings to improve to 2-0 in two career meetings. He will oppose veteran right-hander Bartolo Colon, who is 6-2 with a 4.78 ERA in eight home starts and has factored in the decision in all 15 of his outings this season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (4-6, 4.03 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (9-6, 4.89)

Lester has allowed four or more runs in three of his last five outings with a pair of quality starts sandwiched between. The 31-year-old had his shortest stint of the season last time out, going only four innings and allowing four runs in a loss to the Dodgers. Lester has issued seven walks in 10 1/3 innings over his last two starts.

Colon will take his third crack at picking up his 10th victory, having allowed 11 runs (10 earned) in 10 1/3 innings while losing his last two starts. The 42-year-old gave up four runs and 10 hits in six frames in a 4-1 loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday. Colon is 0-2 with a 4.73 ERA in five starts against the Cubs, but he has faced them only once since 2004.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have scored eight runs in their past seven games, while the Mets have scored two or fewer runs in 10 of their last 12 contests.

2. Mets INF Daniel Murphy doubled for one of New York’s three hits Tuesday in his first action since June 4.

3. Chicago is 28-0 when leading after eight innings and 28-1 when leading after seven.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Mets 2