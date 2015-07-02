Preview: Cubs at Mets

The Chicago Cubs have had a tough time scoring runs lately, but they haven’t needed many to beat the slumping New York Mets. The Cubs aim to finish a three-game sweep - and notch their third straight shutout - when they take on the host Mets in the series finale Thursday.

Starlin Castro and Miguel Montero drove in runs in the 11th inning of Wednesday’s 2-0 victory after Chicago won the series opener 1-0, giving the Cubs eight straight wins over the Mets dating to last season. The Cubs look to right-hander Jake Arrieta to keep the reeling Mets at bay, much as he did on May 12 in Chicago by allowing one run and three hits over eight innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts. Arrieta has been tough away from home this season, going 5-1 with a 2.58 ERA in eight road starts. Chicago will try to spoil another outing for Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom, who gave up first-inning homers to Cubs sluggers Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo in a loss May 11 in Chicago.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (7-5, 2.94 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (8-5, 2.15)

Arrieta has allowed only one run and seven hits in 16 innings over his past two starts, recording seven strikeouts in each outing. The 29-year-old limited St. Louis to one run and three hits over seven frames last time out, but the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead. Arrieta is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in four career starts against the Mets but is 0-1 in two starts at Citi Field.

After tossing eight scoreless innings to win at Milwaukee on Thursday, deGrom has recorded eight straight quality starts. The 27-year-old is 5-1 with a 1.23 ERA over that span, racking up 63 strikeouts against six walks and holding opponents to a .160 batting average. The last time deGrom failed to notch a quality start was in the previous meeting with the Cubs, when he allowed four runs in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have scored 10 runs in their past eight games, while the Mets have scored two or fewer in 11 of their last 13 contests.

2. Mets INF Daniel Murphy is 3-for-9 in two games since coming off the disabled list and has two of New York’s three extra-base hits in the series.

3. New York LF Michael Cuddyer missed Wednesday’s game after leaving Tuesday’s contest with a sore left knee, but an MRI exam revealed no structural damage and he is considered day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Cubs 2, Mets 1