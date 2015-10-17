Preview: Cubs at Mets

The Chicago Cubs are four wins away from their first trip to the World Series since 1945 – all that stands in the way are the New York Mets. The Cubs visit the Mets for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday.

Chicago survived the wild-card game against 98-win Pittsburgh and took down the 100-win St. Louis Cardinals in the Division Series to move one step closer to its first pennant in 70 years and first World Series title since 1908. The Cubs rode an impressive group of young sluggers led by Kyle Schwarber and Jorge Soler through the NLDS and will send two-time World Series winner Jon Lester to the mound in Game 1. The Mets hit their fair share of home runs in their division series against the Los Angeles Dodgers as well, capped by Daniel Murphy’s decisive solo shot in Game 5, and are riding their own wave of momentum in the NLCS. New York, which went 0-7 against Chicago in the regular season, will send ace Matt Harvey to the mound with no restrictions in Game 1.

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (0-1, 3.68 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (1-0, 3.60)

Chicago decided to go with Lester over Jake Arrieta in Game 1 because he was next up in the rotation, and both are set to go twice in the series if necessary. Lester allowed three runs and five hits while striking out nine over 7 1/3 innings in Game 1 of the NLDS but took the loss to drop to 6-5 with a 2.66 ERA in his postseason career. The 31-year-old tossed seven scoreless innings at New York on July 1 and has never lost to the Mets in three career starts.

Harvey has worked a total of 22 1/3 innings since Sept. 8 as the team tried to limit his workload in anticipation of the playoffs. The Connecticut native went five innings and allowed three runs – two earned on seven hits and a pair of walks in a win in the NLDS and has surrendered two or fewer earned runs in each of his last four outings. Harvey struck out nine over seven scoreless innings at Chicago on May 13.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs rookie SS Addison Russell (hamstring) will miss the series.

2. New York 3B David Wright went 1-for-16 in the NLDS.

3. Schwarber is 7-for-13 with three home runs in five postseason games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Mets 4