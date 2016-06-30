Preview: Cubs at Mets

A rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series is on tap starting Thursday, as the New York Mets host the Chicago Cubs for a four-game set. The first-place Cubs are coming off a three-game road sweep of Cincinnati, while the Mets have dropped four straight to fall six games back of Washington in the National League East.

New York’s hopes of getting back to the World Series – or even the postseason – are pinned to a talented starting rotation that shut down the Cubs last October, but injuries have wracked both the lineup and the pitching staff. Mets left-hander Steven Matz, who has been bothered by a bone spur in his pitching elbow but hopes to pitch through the pain and avoid surgery, will start the series opener, while right-hander Noah Syndergaard – Sunday’s scheduled starter – also is battling a bone spur in his pitching elbow. The Cubs have battled their share of injuries, but a steady stream of talented prospects continues to plug the holes. Javier Baez had three hits and another sparkling defensive play in Wednesday’s 9-2 win over the Reds, while Albert Almora Jr. belted his first career home run and fellow rookie Willson Contreras knocked in another run and has hit safely in 10 of the 11 games in which he has had a plate appearance.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH John Lackey (7-4, 3.29 ERA) vs. Mets LH Steven Matz (7-3, 3.29)

Lackey is coming off his worst outing of the year, a clunker in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings of a loss at Miami. The 37-year-old has lost two straight starts and has just one win in his last six road outings. Lackey is 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA in four starts against the Mets and allowed only two runs over 14 innings in two meetings last year.

Matz won seven straight starts across April and May but is winless in his last five outings. The 25-year-old endured his roughest outing since his season debut Friday at Atlanta, allowing six runs and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision. Matz will face the Cubs for the first time in the regular season, though he started Game 4 of last year’s NLCS and limited Chicago to one run over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 16-for-36 with four homers during a 10-game hitting streak.

2. Mets 1B James Loney hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 4-2 loss at Washington, snapping New York’s 23-inning scoreless streak.

3. Chicago is 47-4 when scoring four or more runs, while the Mets are 29-7 when putting up at least four.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Mets 3