Preview: Cubs at Mets

The New York Mets’ dormant offense has sprung back to life, and they’ll try for another powerful performance against a tough opponent Saturday. The Mets hope the momentum from Friday’s 10-2 rout of the visiting Chicago Cubs will carry over to the third of the four-game set against reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta.

The Mets slugged five home runs Friday, chasing starter Jason Hammel early to beat the Cubs for the second straight night. The offensive outburst was a welcomed sight for New York, which had totaled only 13 runs in its previous six games and had four homers over its last eight contests. The Mets entered the series having lost nine straight regular-season games against the Cubs, though their four-game sweep in last year’s NL Championship Series changed the complexion of the matchup. The Cubs still own the best record in the majors and a 10-game lead atop the NL Central, but they’ve lost eight of their last 12.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (12-2, 2.10 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (6-4, 2.86)

Arrieta had a rough month of June by his lofty standards, going 3-2 with a 3.54 ERA in five starts. The 30-year-old was not sharp Monday at Cincinnati, but he picked up the win despite allowing five runs and walking five over five innings. Arrieta is 2-1 with a 1.82 ERA in five starts against the Mets.

After leaving his previous start in the first inning when he took a liner off the hand, Colon showed no ill effects Sunday at Atlanta. The 43-year-old limited the Braves to one run and six hits over seven innings but was tagged with his first loss since May 18. Colon has faced the Cubs six times, but only twice in the past decade, going 0-1 and allowing two runs in 14 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets OF Juan Lagares (thumb) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Saturday or Sunday, while OF Curtis Granderson (calf) could be headed to the DL.

2. Cubs OF Jason Heyward (7-for-17, homer) and 2B/OF Ben Zobrist (8-for-14, four homers) have enjoyed success against Colon.

3. Chicago is 0-for-16 with runners in scoring position in the series.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Cubs 4